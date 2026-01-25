Mumbai’s suburban railway is among the busiest transport systems in the world, carrying an estimated 7.5 to 8 million passengers every day. (File Photo)
The stabbing of a 32-year-old lecturer, Alok Singh, during an altercation at Malad railway station has once again drawn attention to the volatile conditions inside Mumbai’s suburban rail system, where overcrowding, daily stress and cramped infrastructure routinely turn minor disagreements into flashpoints for violence.
Experts say the incident underlines why conflicts on the city’s lifeline — used by millions every day — have become increasingly frequent.
How many people use Mumbai’s local trains?
Mumbai’s suburban railway is among the busiest transport systems in the world, carrying an estimated 7.5 to 8 million passengers daily. During peak hours — between 8 am and 11 am, and 5 pm and 9 pm — trains often operate at more than twice their designed capacity, with 14 to 16 passengers packed into every square metre of coach space.
A 2017 qualitative study titled Frustrations, Fights, and Friendships: The Physical, Emotional, and Behavioural Effects of High-Density Crowding on Mumbai’s Suburban Rail Passengers, conducted by researchers from Central Queensland University, found that Mumbai’s local trains operate under some of the densest passenger loads in the world. While train capacity has increased since the study was published, crowding and conflicts over boarding and alighting continue to trigger violent incidents.
Alok Kumar Singh, a 32-year-old lecturer, was stabbed during an altercation at Malad railway station and died half an hour later as railway police carried out formalities (left); Alok’s wife Pooja, 28, as family members bring in his body (right). (File Photo; Express Photo/Sankhadeep Banerjee)
Physical stress and loss of control
The study notes that passengers are forced into close body contact while boarding and alighting. Movement becomes restricted, balance difficult to maintain, and belongings such as bags, dupattas and even hair often get trapped in the crush. This constant loss of physical control increases irritation and fear, particularly near train doors and platform edges, where crowd pressure is highest.
Emotional pressure from daily life
Researchers found that many commuters enter trains already burdened by work stress, financial anxiety and family pressures. Overcrowding compounds this strain, producing feelings of helplessness and anger. With little choice but to endure the daily crush, tolerance for others’ behaviour steadily erodes.
Small triggers, big reactions
In such conditions, minor incidents — being pushed, stepped on or brushed against — can spark arguments. Accidental contact is often perceived as deliberate, especially when tempers are already frayed. Once personal space collapses, even trivial disputes can quickly escalate into shouting matches or physical violence.
Noise and phone use as flashpoints
Commuters also point to everyday irritants such as loud phone conversations, mobile videos played without earphones, and jostling while recording reels as newer sources of friction. In overcrowded compartments, noise travels easily and personal boundaries vanish, making such behaviour a frequent trigger for verbal clashes.
Fights as emotional release
Some passengers view arguments on trains as a way to vent bottled-up frustration at strangers they are unlikely to encounter again. Researchers found that for some commuters, shouting matches serve as a form of emotional release in an otherwise powerless situation.
Station design adds to pressure
Urban transport studies indicate that narrow staircases, foot-over-bridges and poorly planned exits intensify crowd stress. At busy junctions such as Prabhadevi–Parel and Kurla, commuters are funnelled from wide platforms into narrow stairways, creating bottlenecks, panic and frequent pushing.
Culture and collapsed personal space
Researchers note that social norms around personal space break down under Mumbai’s extreme crowding. When bodies are forced into constant contact, avoiding confrontation becomes harder — and tempers flare more easily.
Zeeshan Shaikh is the Associate Editor who heads The Indian Express' Mumbai reporting team. He is recognized for his highly specialized Expertise in analyzing the complex dynamics of Maharashtra politics and critical minority issues, providing in-depth, nuanced, and Trustworthy reports.
Expertise
Senior Editorial Role: As an Associate Editor leading the Mumbai reporting team, Zeeshan Shaikh holds a position of significant Authority and journalistic responsibility at a leading national newspaper.
Core Specialization: His reporting focuses intensely on two interconnected, high-impact areas:
Maharashtra Politics & Urban Power Structures: Provides deep-dive analyses into political strategies, municipal elections (e.g., BMC polls), the history of alliances (e.g., Shiv Sena's shifting partners), and the changing demographics that influence civic power in Mumbai.
Minority Issues and Socio-Political Trends: Excels in coverage of the Muslim community's representation in power, demographic shifts, socio-economic challenges, and the historical context of sensitive political and cultural issues (e.g., the 'Vande Mataram' debate's roots in the BMC).
Investigative Depth: His articles frequently delve into the historical roots and contemporary consequences of major events, ranging from the rise of extremist groups in specific villages (e.g., Borivali-Padgha) to the long-term collapse of established political parties (e.g., Congress in Mumbai).
Trustworthiness & Credibility
Data-Driven Analysis: Zeeshan's work often incorporates empirical data, such as National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics on arrests and convictions of minorities, or data on asset growth of politicians, grounding his reports in factual evidence.
Focus on Hinterland Issues: While based in Mumbai, he maintains a wide lens, covering issues affecting the state's hinterlands, including water crises, infrastructure delays, and the plight of marginalized communities (e.g., manual scavengers).
Institutional Affiliation: His senior position at The Indian Express—a publication known for its tradition of rigorous political and investigative journalism—underscores the high level of editorial vetting and Trustworthiness of his reports.
He tweets @zeeshansahafi ... Read More