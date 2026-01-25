Why incidents of violence are rising in Mumbai’s local trains

Mumbai’s suburban railway is among the busiest transport systems in the world, carrying an estimated 7.5 to 8 million passengers every day. (File Photo)

The stabbing of a 32-year-old lecturer, Alok Singh, during an altercation at Malad railway station has once again drawn attention to the volatile conditions inside Mumbai’s suburban rail system, where overcrowding, daily stress and cramped infrastructure routinely turn minor disagreements into flashpoints for violence.

Experts say the incident underlines why conflicts on the city’s lifeline — used by millions every day — have become increasingly frequent.

How many people use Mumbai’s local trains?

Mumbai’s suburban railway is among the busiest transport systems in the world, carrying an estimated 7.5 to 8 million passengers daily. During peak hours — between 8 am and 11 am, and 5 pm and 9 pm — trains often operate at more than twice their designed capacity, with 14 to 16 passengers packed into every square metre of coach space.