scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 02, 2021
Must Read

Mumbai local trains see daily average of 30 lakh commuters in August

At present, both Central and Western Railways have resumed 95 per cent of the local train services.

Written by Vallabh Ozarkar | Mumbai |
September 2, 2021 8:45:45 am
Commuters wait to board a Mumbai local train on August 8, 2021. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

An average of 30 lakh people traveled in the Mumbai local trains per day in August. The daily number of passengers rose after the Maharashtra government reopened local train services to fully vaccinated commuters in the middle of the month.

On August 18, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced the reopening of train services from August 15 for people who have been fully vaccinated and completed 14 days after receiving the second dose of an anti-Covid vaccine.

Explained |The rules for travelling by Mumbai local trains; steps to get a monthly passes

At present, both Central and Western Railways have resumed 95 per cent of the local train services.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Before the Covid-19 pandemic erupted in March 2020, trains on the two lines were transporting an average daily of 80 lakh people.

Click here for more

According to officials, Central and Western Railway Mumbai Division have been issuing monthly passes to eligible passengers since August 11, and till August 31, a total of 3.59 lakh passes were sold by the Central Railways while Western Railways sold 1.37 lakh monthly passes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 02: Latest News

Advertisement