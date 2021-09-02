Mumbai local trains see daily average of 30 lakh commuters in August

An average of 30 lakh people traveled in the Mumbai local trains per day in August. The daily number of passengers rose after the Maharashtra government reopened local train services to fully vaccinated commuters in the middle of the month.

On August 18, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced the reopening of train services from August 15 for people who have been fully vaccinated and completed 14 days after receiving the second dose of an anti-Covid vaccine.

At present, both Central and Western Railways have resumed 95 per cent of the local train services.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic erupted in March 2020, trains on the two lines were transporting an average daily of 80 lakh people.

According to officials, Central and Western Railway Mumbai Division have been issuing monthly passes to eligible passengers since August 11, and till August 31, a total of 3.59 lakh passes were sold by the Central Railways while Western Railways sold 1.37 lakh monthly passes.