Mumbai local trains: 22 more suburban services to run with 15-car rakes from August 15

Mumbai local train update: The Central Railway will upgrade 22 more suburban services from 12-car to 15-car rakes on the Main Line from August 15, 2026. The upgrade will increase the passenger-carrying capacity, giving commuters more space on key local train routes.

According to Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway, adding three coaches to each service will increase the carrying capacity of these local trains by 25 per cent. He said that after the upgrade, the total number of 15-car suburban services will rise to 54, including 11 services operating during peak hours.

“The upgradation of 22 additional suburban services from 12 car rakes to 15 car rakes takes the total number of 15 car services on Central Railway now from 32 to 54. The total suburban services will remain the same i.e. 1,820 Services on the North East line will also be introduced in the near future,” the CPRO said.