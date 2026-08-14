Mumbai local trains: 22 more suburban services to run with 15-car rakes from August 15

Mumbai local train update: The Central Railway will upgrade 22 more suburban services from 12-car to 15-car rakes on the Main Line from August 15, 2026. The upgrade will increase the passenger-carrying capacity, giving commuters more space on key local train routes.
According to Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway, adding three coaches to each service will increase the carrying capacity of these local trains by 25 per cent. He said that after the upgrade, the total number of 15-car suburban services will rise to 54, including 11 services operating during peak hours.
“The upgradation of 22 additional suburban services from 12 car rakes to 15 car rakes takes the total number of 15 car services on Central Railway now from 32 to 54. The total suburban services will remain the same i.e. 1,820 Services on the North East line will also be introduced in the near future,” the CPRO said.
The first 15-car local train services on Central Railway’s Mumbai suburban network were introduced on October 16, 2012, with 16 services. On March 4, 2019, the railway added six more 15-car services, taking the total count to 22.
“With effect from 04.04.2019, additional 6 services of 15 Car rakes were introduced, increasing the total number of 15-Car services from 16 to 22. With effect from 20.07.2026, 10 more services were upgraded from 12 Car to 15 Car rakes making the total number of 15 Car services to 32,” the Railway official said.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More