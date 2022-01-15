Mumbai: Two women file counter FIRs after fight on local train; held

Two women were arrested by the Railway Police and later placed in judicial custody by a magistrate court on Friday, days after they were in a physical fight on a running local train.

The women, a 34-year-old journalist from Badlapur and a 27-year-old from Neral who works as an IT assistant in the collector’s office, had filed cross complaints of attempt to murder against each other.

They were travelling in the first-class compartment of a Badlapur local train at around 7 pm on January 12, when an argument broke out between them.

The 27-year-old, who got into the compartment at Ulhasnagar and was to get down at Badlapur, alleged the 34-year-old woman was falling on her repeatedly, which led to an argument between them. She claimed she was abused multiple times, and when she asked the 34-year-old to stop abusing her, they got into a physical fight.

“The 27-year-old alleged the other woman tried to push her out of a running train. The 34-year-old also alleged that the 27-year-old tried to push her out of the running train. We registered attempt to murder cases on both the complaints and arrested both of them,” said Valmik Shardul, senior inspector of Kalyan GRP.

The women were produced before a magistrate court on Friday, and remanded to judicial custody. As the court cannot decide on bail in attempt to murder cases, the women will have to stay in jail till their bail pleas come up in a sessions court next week.

Both of them are in police lock-up as they await the results of their RT-PCR tests for Covid-19. On testing negative, they will be sent to jail.

The women regretted their action of registering FIRs, and have now decided to withdraw the cases against each other.

However, they will have to approach the High Court to quash the FIR which will ensue hefty legal fees.