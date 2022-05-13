Mumbai local train services to be disrupted on Sunday in view of maintenance work

The Central Railway’s Mumbai division will suspend the Harbour line train services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Panvel, Belapur and Vashi from 10:34am to 3:54pm on Sunday to carry out engineering and maintenance works, for which the division has announced a mega block.

According to a press release, the block on the main line will be between Matunga-Mulund up- and down-fast lines from 11.05am to 4.05pm. Down-slow services leaving the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.14 am to 3.32 pm will be diverted on the down-fast line between the Matunga and Mulund stations. They will halt at the Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations, be re-diverted on the down- slow line at Mulund and arrive at the destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up-slow services leaving Thane from 10.58 am to 3.59 pm will be diverted on the up-fast line at Mulund and will halt at the Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion stations. They will be further re-diverted on the up-slow line at Matunga and arrive at the destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

The block on the Harbour line will be between Kurla and Vashi from 11.10am to 4.10pm. Down-harbour line services to Panvel, Belapur and Vashi leaving the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.34 am to 3.54 pm and up-Harbour line services for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel, Belapur, Vashi from 10.16am to 3.47pm will remain suspended.

However, special services will run between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kurla- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and the Panvel-Vashi-Panvel sections during the block period.

Harbour-line passengers are permitted to travel via the Thane-Vashi and Nerul stations from 10am to 6pm during the block period.