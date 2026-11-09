Mumbai local train chaos: Firecrackers damage Western Railway signals, delay services by 30 min

Mumbai local train services were affected after a fire, suspected to have been triggered by firecrackers, on the railway track area between Nallasopara and Virar stations on the Western Railway damaged the signals. The fire, reported late Sunday night as Mumbai celebrated Diwali, slowed and delayed the suburban and long-distance services towards the city by over 30 minutes.
The fire incident, affecting Mumbai local train services, comes less than a fortnight after a fire in a signalling relay room at Kanjurmarg on the Central Railway caused widespread disruption to Mumbai’s suburban train network.
The fire on the Western Railway was reported at around 11.20 pm on November 8 and was extinguished within 30 minutes, by 11.50 pm. However, the blaze damaged signalling equipment, impacting multiple track circuits in the section.
As a result, trains travelling in the Up direction (towards Churchgate) are being operated by passing two signals as per prescribed safety procedures. This has slowed down train movements, leading to delays of up to 30 minutes in several suburban and long-distance services.
Railway officials have deployed technical teams to attend to the damaged equipment and restore normal signalling operations. Efforts are underway to minimise the impact on train services.
However, commuters reportedly faced minimal disruptions due to empty trains on account of offices being closed for Diwali celebrations. “I travelled to Dadar and back but faced no disruptions during the journey. The trains were largely empty and there were no unusual wait times or overcrowding on platforms as well”, claimed an Andheri resident.
The latest incident follows a major fire in the signalling and telecommunications (S&T) relay room at Kanjurmarg station on October 26. The fire, reported at around 9.33 am, damaged cables connected to the signalling system, causing signals to go blank between Vikhroli and Bhandup and affecting operations across six lines.
The disruption, which lasted nearly 10 hours, led to the cancellation of around 80 suburban services and delays of up to 90 minutes. Several commuters were stranded on trains for prolonged periods, while train operations had to be regulated under special safety procedures.
Central Railway subsequently constituted a three member inquiry committee to ascertain the cause of the fire. Preliminary assessments indicated that sparking could have triggered the blaze, although the exact cause is yet to be established.