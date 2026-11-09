Mumbai local train chaos: Firecrackers damage Western Railway signals, delay services by 30 min

Mumbai local train services were affected after a fire, suspected to have been triggered by firecrackers, on the railway track area between Nallasopara and Virar stations on the Western Railway damaged the signals. The fire, reported late Sunday night as Mumbai celebrated Diwali, slowed and delayed the suburban and long-distance services towards the city by over 30 minutes.

The fire incident, affecting Mumbai local train services, comes less than a fortnight after a fire in a signalling relay room at Kanjurmarg on the Central Railway caused widespread disruption to Mumbai’s suburban train network.

The fire on the Western Railway was reported at around 11.20 pm on November 8 and was extinguished within 30 minutes, by 11.50 pm. However, the blaze damaged signalling equipment, impacting multiple track circuits in the section.