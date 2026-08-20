Seat scuffle on Mumbai local leaves third commuter dead in violence this year

A 62-year-old commuter died after allegedly being pushed from a moving Churchgate-Borivali local following a quarrel over seating in the Divyangjan coach, reserved for passengers with disabilities, on Thursday, making it the third death on Mumbai’s suburban railway this year following a passenger altercation, amid growing concerns over violence triggered by seemingly routine disputes.
The incident took place around 1.22 pm when the train was passing between Mahim and Bandra stations near kilometre 14/03. According to the Railway Protection Force (RPF), an argument broke out between two passengers over seating, following which one of them allegedly pushed the other from the moving train.
The victim, identified as Kejitan Pal Denis Piris, a resident of Santacruz East, suffered serious injuries in the fall. He was taken to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra West about an hour later, where he subsequently died, officials said.
The accused, identified as 48-year-old Amajad Safriddin Shaikh, was taken into custody by the Bandra Railway Police.
The Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a case under Crime Register No. 207/2026 under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with punishment for murder.
The death comes amid a series of violent incidents on Mumbai’s suburban network in which ordinary commuter disputes have escalated into fatal attacks.
In June, 22-year-old Mayank Lohar was allegedly stabbed inside a first-class compartment of a Churchgate-Nallasopara local following an argument over keeping the train door open during heavy rain. It was the second stabbing on the suburban network this year.
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Earlier, in February, 32-year-old lecturer Alok Singh was stabbed during an altercation while attempting to alight at Malad station.
Mumbai’s suburban railway carries an estimated 7.5-8 million passengers daily, with trains routinely operating under severe crowding during peak hours. Transport and behavioural studies have linked overcrowding, restricted personal space and commuter stress to heightened frustration and conflict.
A 2017 study on Mumbai’s suburban passengers found that crowded conditions can restrict movement, make boarding and alighting difficult and increase physical friction between commuters. Seemingly minor incidents such as pushing or disputes over doors or standing space can therefore escalate quickly.
Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the altercation and the sequence of events before Piris was pushed from the train.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
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Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More