Seat scuffle on Mumbai local leaves third commuter dead in violence this year

The death comes amid a series of violent incidents on Mumbai’s suburban network in which ordinary commuter disputes have escalated into fatal attacks. (Image generated using AI)

A 62-year-old commuter died after allegedly being pushed from a moving Churchgate-Borivali local following a quarrel over seating in the Divyangjan coach, reserved for passengers with disabilities, on Thursday, making it the third death on Mumbai’s suburban railway this year following a passenger altercation, amid growing concerns over violence triggered by seemingly routine disputes.

The incident took place around 1.22 pm when the train was passing between Mahim and Bandra stations near kilometre 14/03. According to the Railway Protection Force (RPF), an argument broke out between two passengers over seating, following which one of them allegedly pushed the other from the moving train.