Mumbai: Local train pantograph catches fire after bag thrown at it

The pantograph of a local train caught fire at Vashi station on Wednesday morning. While no injuries were reported, services on the harbour line ran late by about 10-15 minutes in the morning rush hours.

According to the Central Railway (CR), the pantograph caught fire because someone threw a discarded bag on it.

A pantograph is the apparatus atop a train that helps it collect power from overhead electricity wires.

According to the railways, the incident was reported around 9:30 am. The fire was soon brought under control by railway staffers and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Panvel train taken to a car shed.

“Pantograph of PL-49 CSMT-Panvel local flashed due to discarded bag thrown by unknown person on pantograph of PL-49 local at Vashi station. Train detained for 12 minutes from 09.28 hrs at Vashi station. Rake withdrawn and sent to Car shed for safety reasons,” the CR said in a statement.

The CR also appealed to commuters to not throw objects on trains, in order to prevent mishaps. “Commuters are requested not to throw objects, bags, etc. on trains which may lead to disruption of services,” it said in a tweet.

Services on the harbour line had been disrupted last Wednesday too. On October 2, one coach of a Mumbai local train had derailed after one of its wheels came loose between Mahim and King’s Circle stations around 11:30 am. Railway officials had said while no injuries were reported, services on the line had to be suspended for a few hours.