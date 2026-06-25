Accused carried knife in bag for two months, travelled undetected on local trains: GRP

Investigators said Suvarna, ran a barcode-printing and photocopying business near the Andheri cargo complex with his father. (Credit: Special Arrangement)

The man accused of fatally stabbing a 22-year-old commuter inside a Mumbai local train had been carrying a knife in his bag for nearly two months while travelling regularly on the suburban network without being detected, exposing glaring gaps in railway security.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Roshan Suvarna (30), who has been arrested for the murder of Mayank Lohar, routinely travelled between Mira Road and Andheri in first-class and AC local trains with the weapon in his bag. Police said he held a monthly AC local train pass.

Investigators said Suvarna, who ran a barcode-printing and photocopying business near the Andheri cargo complex with his father, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he repeatedly stabbed Lohar in the chest and stomach inside a moving Churchgate-Nalasopara fast local on Tuesday night.