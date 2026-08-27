He blocked Mumbai local door. Then pushed off co-passenger for asking him to move

A dispute on a Mumbai local train turned violent after a man was pushed off the moving train by another for asking him to move aside and stop blocking the train door. The accused, 30-year-old Rahul Kumar Pandey, was arrested and remanded in police custody. The victim, identified as 24-year-old Tausif Shaikh, suffered serious injuries in the incident.
The incident is the fourth case of serious violence on Western Railway suburban trains this year, following three murders after minor disputes between co-passengers escalated into fatal attacks.
Police said that Tausif Shaikh was travelling home with his friend Hussain Ali when the incident happened.
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According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Rahul Kumar Pandey had boarded the train at Kandivli and stood near the door, opposite Shaikh and Ali.
When the train reached Borivali, Shaikh asked Pandey to move inside the coach since there was space and passengers needed to get down at the station. Pandey initially refused, which led to an argument between the two. Ali intervened, but the argument soon turned into a scuffle, senior inspector Pandhari Kande of the Borivali GRP said.
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As the train left Borivali for Dahisar, Pandey allegedly kicked Shaikh, and he fell on the tracks.
Seeing his friend fall, Ali reportedly restrained Pandey when the train stopped at Dahisar, and handed him to the police. “Pandey is a resident of Nalasopara and has been arrested on charges of attempt to murder,” said Kandhe.
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Some distance away, Shaikh, despite his injuries, managed to reach Borivali station, where GRP personnel took him to a hospital. He was discharged on Wednesday, Pandhari Kande said.
The accused, Pandey, works as a salesman for a telecommunications company and was returning home after work. He was produced before the court on Wednesday and remanded to police custody. Shaikh works as a carpenter in Dindoshi and was travelling to Nalasopara with his friend when the incident occurred.
The latest incident comes just a week after 63-year-old amputee Cajetan Pires was allegedly pushed out of a local train’s handicapped coach by a co-passenger following an argument over seating between Mahim and Bandra. Pires died in the incident.
Earlier, in June, 22-year-old Mayank Lohar was allegedly stabbed to death inside the first-class compartment of a Churchgate-Nalasopara local following an argument over keeping the train door open during heavy rain.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
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Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More