He blocked Mumbai local door. Then pushed off co-passenger for asking him to move

Police said that Tausif Shaikh was travelling home with his friend Hussain Ali when the incident happened. (Image generated using AI)

A dispute on a Mumbai local train turned violent after a man was pushed off the moving train by another for asking him to move aside and stop blocking the train door. The accused, 30-year-old Rahul Kumar Pandey, was arrested and remanded in police custody. The victim, identified as 24-year-old Tausif Shaikh, suffered serious injuries in the incident.

The incident is the fourth case of serious violence on Western Railway suburban trains this year, following three murders after minor disputes between co-passengers escalated into fatal attacks.

Police said that Tausif Shaikh was travelling home with his friend Hussain Ali when the incident happened.