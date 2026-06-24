‘How could simple request cost his life?’ Family mourns 22-year-old killed in Mumbai local

“How could a simple request to close the door make someone so furious? The accused’s anger has destroyed my world,” said Ramesh Lohar, father of deceased Mayank Lohar, while speaking to The Indian Express.
“My son never fought with anyone. He was a quiet person who usually answered only with a simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’. He merely asked the accused to close the train door, as several other passengers were also requesting. How could someone brutally kill him over such a small request?” the grieving father said.
The Lohar family earlier lived in an SRA building in the Gautam Nagar area of MIDC, Andheri. Six years ago, they shifted to a rented flat in Virar. Mayank completed his schooling in MIDC and graduated in Commerce from an Andheri-based college two years ago. He was employed at a retail clothing showroom in JB Nagar, Andheri (East).
His father, Ramesh, works as a driver. His elder brother, Mehul, and sister are employed with private firms, while his younger brother, Mohit, is pursuing his college education.
According to relatives, Mayank would usually leave home between noon and 1 pm and report to work by around 2 pm or 2.30 pm. He had been working as a salesman at the showroom for the past year.
He would leave work after the store closed at around 10 pm. On Tuesday, too, he followed his routine and reached Andheri railway station, where he boarded the Churchgate–Nalasopara fast local at around 10.43 pm. He was travelling in the first-class compartment, where the accused was also present.
The accused was allegedly carrying a knife and stabbed Mayank three to four times in the chest and abdomen. Despite remaining on the train until Borivali station, the accused allegedly managed to flee after getting off the train.
Story continues below this ad
“There were several passengers in the compartment, but no one dared to intervene, rescue Mayank, or apprehend the accused,” a relative said. “The way the accused was behaving with a knife in his hand, anyone would have feared for their life,” said Mayank’s uncle, Laxman Lohar.
The Lohar family is originally from Nepal and is reportedly in its sixth generation living in Mumbai. The family learned about the incident after receiving a call from the police late on Tuesday night.
The post-mortem examination was conducted at Bhagwati Hospital, where the body has been kept. The family will claim the body after Mayank’s grandfather’s arrival, following which the last rites will be performed, relatives said.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness.
Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai).
Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including:
Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust.
Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations.
Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events.
Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements.
Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More