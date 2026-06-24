‘How could simple request cost his life?’ Family mourns 22-year-old killed in Mumbai local

“How could a simple request to close the door make someone so furious? The accused’s anger has destroyed my world,” said Ramesh Lohar, father of deceased Mayank Lohar, while speaking to The Indian Express.

“My son never fought with anyone. He was a quiet person who usually answered only with a simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’. He merely asked the accused to close the train door, as several other passengers were also requesting. How could someone brutally kill him over such a small request?” the grieving father said.

The Lohar family earlier lived in an SRA building in the Gautam Nagar area of MIDC, Andheri. Six years ago, they shifted to a rented flat in Virar. Mayank completed his schooling in MIDC and graduated in Commerce from an Andheri-based college two years ago. He was employed at a retail clothing showroom in JB Nagar, Andheri (East).