Mumbai’s Harbour line local trains delayed by up to 25 minutes after technical snag

Local train services on the Central Railway (CR) were disrupted for the fourth time this week after a technical snag on the Harbour Line on Saturday morning, with trains delayed by up to 25 minutes.

The disruption occurred around 9.44 am when a piece of cloth was found hanging above the overhead equipment (OHE) wire at platform 2 of Sewri railway station. The foreign object affected suburban train movement on the up line towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), causing services to bunch.

Railway authorities attended to the issue and removed the object, restoring normal operations by 10.13 am.

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Saturday’s disruption comes days after a series of incidents affected Central Railway’s suburban network, which carries over 40 lakh commuters daily.