Why I think twice before asking someone to reduce volume on their phone on the Mumbai local

Everytime I am travelling on the local train, which is almost everyday, my fear is coming across someone watching a reel without earphones at a high volume. While much to my surprise those around me don’t seem to get bothered, it really irks me. However, for reasons of my own safety, I have a practised way to go about it.

First ask the person respectfully to reduce the volume with a scrunched-up face. The reactions are varied – some get overly apologetic, while others turned down the volume with a straight face. However, ever so often, a person for some reason gets really offended at my request. Two days back when travelling in an AC train, which amplifies the sound, I asked a guy sitting ahead of me to reduce the volume.

He looked at me with a degree of shock. “Main yaha mobile play kar raha hoon, waha tak aapko awaaz kaise aa raha hain” (I am watching something here, how is the sound reaching there?) he retorted irritably. The distance between us must be a metre and he was watching reels at a high volume but I know logic had not place here.

Also Read | Fight over Mumbai local train door ends in fatal stabbing of 22-year-old

Again, a pre-meditated, practised response followed from my side, “Ok listen to it, no problem” with a thumbs up sign. He then heard the reel for a while and then switched it off and went to sleep. I was tempted to now listen to something at high volume which I ofcourse did not.

The practised responses have come over the years seeing how fights in Mumbai locals have become violent with the shocking murder of a professor at Malad in January this year by a fellow commuter who felt insulted by something the professor allegedly said. Although I have been reporting on the crime beat for years, this really hit home. The stabbing of the 22-year-old in a first class local on Monday night over keeping the coach door open during heavy rain further cemented my fears.

The Mumbai local trains that have been called a lifeline of the city, a moniker that truly represents its utility, has seen bulging crowds which have led to petty fights over the years. In most cases however commuters intervene and it does not go beyond empty threats.

In some cases, these fights turn comical as well where one person threatens the other to get down at the next railway station to continue the fight. Eventually one of them gets off assuming the other will get off too but the latter continues with the journey elicited laughs from other commuters.

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However, the growing frustrations, facilities not being commensurate with the increasing populations which lead to trains being packed with crowds, these threats have sometimes assumed a more serious dimension.

Another interesting exchange I had with another commuter who was listening to political speeches at high volume on his phone. I requested him to reduce the volume. He told me to ask the same in Marathi which I did. It did not suffice and per usual, I did not continue the conversation.

Within a few seconds he came and stood behind me near the footboard. I got worried if he was going to do something but he seemed to be fine. I also realized he was a bit tipsy. For reasons unknown to him, I smiled at him and asked him why he felt so offended when I had just requested.

Just as I was about to regret my bravery, he smiled and said he was wondering the same thing. He said he was usually he one asking others to reduce the volume and wondered why he got so offended. He blamed it partly on being tipsy and apologised to me before my station came and I waved him goodbye.

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However, it was around January after the professor was stabbed to death, I remember thinking to myself there was no point getting into arguments with anyone no matter how wrong the other person is. One doesn’t know how quickly the issue can escalate.

In such situations I’m often reminded of the lines Sunil Dutt says to Nawazuddin Siddiqui after he catches the latter pick his picket outside a train in Munnabhai MBBS. Threatening to hand him over to the assembled crowd, Dutt says “jante ho ye kaun hain.. desh ki janta hain.. inke chehre kitne gusse me hain dekho.. koi biwi se ladkar aaya..hain kisi ka beta uski baat nahin suntan hain.. kisi ko padosi ki tarraki se jalan hain …koi makan malik ke taane sunkar aaya hain… sarkar ke brastachar se cricket ki haar tak…ye har baat be naraaz hain lekin sab chup hain….ye saara gusse tujpe nikalenga…kar do inke hawale”

Hence, everytime I take a local train, I just remind myself it is a matter of a few minutes and I’d rather endure that than face the ire of the silent and frustrated desh ki janta boxed into a corner in a crowded Mumbai local.