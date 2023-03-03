scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Mumbai: 65-year-old dies after fight with commuter in local train

Commuters told the police a fight had broken out between the duo, following which the accused pushed Hande who sustained injuries and collapsed.

The officer said the police was contacting more commuters who were in the train at the time of the incident to record their statements. (File Photo)
A 65-year-old passenger travelling in the luggage coach of a local train in Mumbai died after a fight with a fellow commuter between Kalyan and Titwala railway stations on Thursday evening. The deceased was identified as Baban Hande, a retired Mumbai Port Trust employee who resided in Ambivali near Kalyan.

An officer from the railway police said they are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the cause of death.

On Thursday evening,  the officer said, some commuters approached the police and handed over a person who they claimed was responsible for Hande’s death. They told the police a fight had broken out between the duo, following which the accused pushed Hande who sustained injuries and collapsed.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

The officer said the police was contacting more commuters who were in the train at the time of the incident to record their statements.

“Once we get more clarity on what led to Hande’s death, we will decide the further course of action,” the officer said.

Hande is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 12:10 IST
