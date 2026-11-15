Mumbai’s local trains were hit 10 times in the last 19 days. Here is what went wrong

Mumbai’s suburban railway network has seen 10 disruptions in 19 days, affecting the daily commute of nearly 80 lakh passengers across Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR).

The causes range from a fire in a signalling room and overhead equipment (OHE) snags to chain-pulling, hold-ups at level crossings and the pressure of festive special trains. The result has been cancellations, overcrowding and delays of up to 90 minutes.

Seven of the 10 were on CR and three on WR. Two were fires that damaged signalling equipment. Two were at level crossings. At least three involved long-distance or special trains that share tracks with the locals.