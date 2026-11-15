Mumbai’s local trains were hit 10 times in the last 19 days. Here is what went wrong

Mumbai’s suburban railway network has seen 10 disruptions in 19 days, affecting the daily commute of nearly 80 lakh passengers across Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR).
The causes range from a fire in a signalling room and overhead equipment (OHE) snags to chain-pulling, hold-ups at level crossings and the pressure of festive special trains. The result has been cancellations, overcrowding and delays of up to 90 minutes.
Seven of the 10 were on CR and three on WR. Two were fires that damaged signalling equipment. Two were at level crossings. At least three involved long-distance or special trains that share tracks with the locals.
Central Railway points to that last factor. “Owing to the festive season, Central Railway has operated nearly 300 additional special long-distance trains. This, coupled with the existing network capacity and a headway of less than three minutes between successive trains travelling in the same direction, has placed additional stress on the network, leaving limited margins for recovery,” said Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway.
The worst day
The worst disruption was on October 26, when two technical snags within minutes of each other put CR’s suburban operations under severe strain. A fire in the signalling relay room at Kanjurmarg knocked nearly 24 signals out of operation. Separately, a foreign object fell on the OHE between Mulund and Thane, causing an insulator on the down line to burst.
Nearly 80 suburban and 15 mail and express trains were affected, with delays of up to 90 minutes. Lines on the main line were declared fit between 4.10 pm and 5.30 pm, but delays continued late into the night. Harbour line services were also delayed by 15-20 minutes that day owing to a shortage of motormen.
Three commuters lost their lives that day in two separate suspected trespassing-related incidents, between Ghatkopar and Vikhroli and at Bhandup.
What the probe has found
A three-member technical committee was appointed to investigate the fire. Its preliminary findings suggest that a reverse flow of current from the OHE to the signalling equipment caused the signalling and telecommunication equipment to burst and the fire to break out.
After the fire, CR decided to upgrade 14 stations with electronic interlocking, a computer-based system to control signals, routes and track points. It replaces conventional relay-based equipment and reduces the scope for human error.
What commuters say
Passenger associations have flagged the lack of timely announcements and sought measures to make services more reliable.
“Over the last few years, train delays have become a part and parcel of commuters’ daily travel. Passengers travelling from Kasara, Kalyan and Thane have come to accept a minimum delay of 10 minutes as routine. The constant delays and lack of timely information have left commuters in the dark about a system that is meant to be punctual,” said Lata Argade, president of the Suburban Railway Passengers’ Federation.
Representatives of several commuter associations met Hiresh Mina, Divisional Railway Manager of Central Railway’s Mumbai Division, late in October and submitted a memorandum of demands. These included allowing ordinary passengers to travel on railway staff trains and introducing shuttle services between Thane and Kasara/Kalyan.
CR currently operates 1,820 suburban services daily, while WR runs around 1,410.