Mumbai local chaos: Western Railway hit by multiple technical snags – ’15-min travel took an hour’

Mumbai’s local train services, the city’s lifeline, experienced significant delays due to multiple technical snags on the Western Railway during peak hours on Monday, August 10, causing inconvenience to hundreds of commuters who rely on local trains to reach work.

According to the railway authorities, malfunctions were reported at multiple locations, causing cascading delays of 30-40 minutes to several Mumbai local train services.

At Vasai Road, points 111/112 on the Diva up and down fast lines failed due to a mechanical fault at 4.46 am.

Railway staff, including the deputy station superintendent, were dispatched to the site to carry out point clamping of the tracks, which halted the fast trains.