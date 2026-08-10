Mumbai local chaos: Western Railway hit by multiple technical snags – ’15-min travel took an hour’

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Mumbai’s local train services, the city’s lifeline, experienced significant delays due to multiple technical snags on the Western Railway during peak hours on Monday, August 10, causing inconvenience to hundreds of commuters who rely on local trains to reach work.
According to the railway authorities, malfunctions were reported at multiple locations, causing cascading delays of 30-40 minutes to several Mumbai local train services.
At Vasai Road, points 111/112 on the Diva up and down fast lines failed due to a mechanical fault at 4.46 am.
Railway staff, including the deputy station superintendent, were dispatched to the site to carry out point clamping of the tracks, which halted the fast trains.
In another incident, points 143/144 connecting the up fast and down lines to Churchgate at Dadar failed to operate from reverse to normal. The fault was detected around 10.10 am.
Subsequently, points 127/128 and 129/130 on the up and down Harbour lines between Goregaon and Churchgate also failed at 10.22 am, affecting train movements on the corridor.
Due to multiple failures, the railway staff carried out restoration work throughout the morning.
“Railway staff is attending to the failures on priority to restore normal train operations at the earliest,” a Western Railway official said.
Meanwhile, several trains on the Central Railway’s local train network remained bunched near the Thane Railway station. The issue was reported at 11.53 am after a wire fell on the overhead equipment (OHE) at the Mulund station.
A passenger said it usually takes her 15 minutes to travel from Andheri to Bandra, but today, it took her an hour.
Commuters reported overcrowding on platforms and trains as services were delayed across multiple sections of the network during the peak period. Meanwhile, suburban services on the Central Railway remained normal.
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