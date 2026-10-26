Mumbai local train CSMT-Kalyan delayed after multiple technical snags; commuters walk on tracks

Mumbai local train services on Central Railway’s (CR) main line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan were disrupted on Monday, October 26, following two consecutive incidents involving overhead equipment and signalling systems, causing delays of one to one and a half hours. A video surfacing on social media shows commuters walking on railway tracks after Mumbai local train services got disrupted.

The first disruption on the Mumbai local train services was reported around 9.23 am, when a foreign wire was found hanging from the overhead equipment (OHE) on the down local line between Mulund and Thane stations, near the 31/146 km mark. Railway authorities subsequently initiated an emergency power block from 10 am on the Kurla-Kalyan section to carry out restoration work.