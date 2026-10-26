Mumbai local train CSMT-Kalyan delayed after multiple technical snags; commuters walk on tracks

Mumbai local train services on Central Railway’s (CR) main line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan were disrupted on Monday, October 26, following two consecutive incidents involving overhead equipment and signalling systems, causing delays of one to one and a half hours. A video surfacing on social media shows commuters walking on railway tracks after Mumbai local train services got disrupted.
The first disruption on the Mumbai local train services was reported around 9.23 am, when a foreign wire was found hanging from the overhead equipment (OHE) on the down local line between Mulund and Thane stations, near the 31/146 km mark. Railway authorities subsequently initiated an emergency power block from 10 am on the Kurla-Kalyan section to carry out restoration work.
Shortly afterwards, a signalling issue was reported between Bhandup and Kanjurmarg stations on the Mumbai local train services, further affecting suburban train operations on the main line. Preliminary reports suggested that the signal problem may have been caused by a fire in the relay room at Kanjurmarg station.
The incident caused all signals to turn blank, prompting authorities to regulate train operations. Trains operated on A-board authority using broken automated signals between Vikhroli and Bhandup, with an absolute block working introduced on the section.
The two incidents affected Mumbai local train services on both the up and down lines, with services operating at reduced speeds and delays cascading across the CSMT-Kalyan corridor. The disruptions affected commuters travelling during the morning peak hours, with passengers facing delays of 60 minutes or more.
Railway authorities undertook restoration work following the detection of the foreign wire, while the signalling issue added to the delays on the main line. The power block was cancelled at 10.48 am, with the go-ahead signal being given to restore trains from CSMT at the regular speed.
However, commuters reported being stuck inside stationary AC locals for nearly 45 minutes near the Mulund railway station.
Railway authorities are investigating the cause of the failure, and the normalization of train services is awaited.