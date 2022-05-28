Mumbai: Maintenance work on suburban section to hit local train services

The Mumbai division of the Central Railway will enforce a ‘mega block’ on its suburban section on Sunday for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works. The block will result in suspension of local trains on the harbour line.

The block will be in force on the down line from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT) to Chunabhatti / Bandra stations from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and Up Harbour Line from Chunabhatti / Bandra to CSMT between 11.10 am and 4.10 pm, a Central Railway official said.

The official further informed that Down Harbour Line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel from CSMT between 11.16 am and 4.47 pm and Down Harbour Line services to Bandra/Goregaon from CSMT between 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will also remain suspended.

Apart from that, the Up Harbour line services for CSMT from Panvel/Belapur/Vashi between 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour Line services for CSMT from Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended as well.

Meanwhile, for the re-girdering of Poisar Bridge, the Western Railway will also be enforcing a 14-hour block on the UP and Down Fast lines, between Borivali and Kandivali stations, from 11pm on Saturday to 1:30 pm on Sunday.

A WR official said owing to the block, some Borivali slow local trains from Borivali will ply till Goregaon on the Harbour corridor while some suburban trains will remain cancelled.