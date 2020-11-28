Children can’t board local trains in Mumbai: Railways

Any woman commuter with a child will also not be allowed to board. (Representational Image)

The Railways on Thursday issued a directive reiterating that children will not be allowed to board local trains in Mumbai. The move comes in the backdrop of concerns raised by authorities about a threat of a second wave of Covid-19 cases post Diwali.

Starting October 21, the Railways had allowed women to travel in local trains. However, over the last few months, the ministry had noticed that many women were boarding the trains along with their children.

In view of this, the Railways issued a circular stating that children will henceforth not be allowed to board local trains on both Central Railway and Western Railway sections. Any woman commuter with a child will also not be allowed to board.

While women had been allowed to travel on local trains in designated time slots between 11 am and 3 pm and after 7 pm, the proposal of opening up the system for all commuters has been pending for the last one month.

Over seven months after it decided to shut down local train services during the lockdown, the Maharashtra government, on October 28, had written to the Railways proposing that the general public be allowed to travel by Mumbai local trains during non-peak hours. However, the Railways has not acceded to this demand so far.

