Mumbai local train update: Railways to add 10 suburban services of 15-car rake from July 20 – Routes, timings

Mumbai local train commuters will get 10 new 15-car Central Railway services from July 20. Check the routes, timings and schedule. (Image generated using AI)

Mumbai suburban rail network: The Central Railway will introduce 10 local train services with 15-car rakes from Monday, July 20. These new services will replace the existing 12-car local trains, increasing passenger carrying capacity on the Mumbai suburban network.

Confirming the development to Indianexpress.com, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway, said that with the upgradation of 10 more suburban services from 12-car to 15-car rakes from July 20, 2026, the total number of 15-car services on Central Railway network will increase to 32. The total suburban services will remain the same i.e. 1820.

Mumbai local train news

The first 15-car local train services on Central Railway’s Mumbai suburban network were introduced on October 16, 2012, with 16 services. On March 4, 2019, the railway added six more 15-car services, taking the total count to 22.