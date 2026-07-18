Mumbai local train update: Railways to add 10 suburban services of 15-car rake from July 20 – Routes, timings

Mumbai suburban rail network: The Central Railway will introduce 10 local train services with 15-car rakes from Monday, July 20. These new services will replace the existing 12-car local trains, increasing passenger carrying capacity on the Mumbai suburban network.
Confirming the development to Indianexpress.com, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway, said that with the upgradation of 10 more suburban services from 12-car to 15-car rakes from July 20, 2026, the total number of 15-car services on Central Railway network will increase to 32. The total suburban services will remain the same i.e. 1820.
The first 15-car local train services on Central Railway’s Mumbai suburban network were introduced on October 16, 2012, with 16 services. On March 4, 2019, the railway added six more 15-car services, taking the total count to 22.
In a statement, the CPRO said that all 10 local train services of 15-car rake will operate on the Central Railway’s Main Line from July 20. “These services will run on the CSMT-Karjat South East line and will immensely benefit passengers travelling to and from Ambarnath/Badlapur/Karjat. This upgradation of 3 additional coaches per service, will enhance the carrying capacity of each service by 25 per cent,” he said.
Mumbai local train network: Central Railway adds 10 new 15-car services from July 20 – Check schedule
Mumbai Local — 12-Car to 15-Car Rake Upgrade
CSMT Corridor | Services upgraded w.e.f. 20 July 2026
🚃 10 services presently running with 12-Car rake will run with 15-Car rake w.e.f. 20.07.2026
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More