Mumbai local train horror: Man hits, harasses woman with belt in viral video

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A Mumbai man was arrested on Friday after a video, purportedly showing him harassing and hitting a woman on a local train, surfaced on social media. The incident reportedly took place in a second-class compartment of the Mumbai local train, a video of which was shot by a fellow commuter.
The viral video shows the man violently confronting the woman, then removing his belt, with his body language suggesting he would use it to thrash the woman. Another video that surfaced on social media shows him hitting her.
The police took action when they came across one of the videos, with the user claiming that the woman was beaten up by the man.
The user also claimed that the passengers tried to seek help from the railway authorities, but all the calls to the helpline number went unanswered.
According to the police, they have arrested the alleged accused in this matter and are currently looking for the victim.
“On August 5, a man had allegedly beaten up a woman in a second-class compartment. We have arrested the man and cannot divulge more details as the victim is yet to be identified,” a senior official from the Andheri GRP told The Indian Express.
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