Mumbai local train horror: Man hits, harasses woman with belt in viral video

A Mumbai man was arrested on Friday after a video, purportedly showing him harassing and hitting a woman on a local train, surfaced on social media. The incident reportedly took place in a second-class compartment of the Mumbai local train, a video of which was shot by a fellow commuter.

The viral video shows the man violently confronting the woman, then removing his belt, with his body language suggesting he would use it to thrash the woman. Another video that surfaced on social media shows him hitting her.

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The police took action when they came across one of the videos, with the user claiming that the woman was beaten up by the man.