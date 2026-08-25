Mumbai local chaos: Central Railway suburban services hit; long-distance trains affected

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Mumbai’s local train services, the city’s lifeline, were hit on Tuesday after multiple Central Railway suburban network trains were delayed after a level crossing at Diva was opened repeatedly for road traffic, leading to significant delays to several suburban and long-distance trains.
According to railway officials, Diva level crossing (LC-29) was opened between 12.11 pm and 12.21 pm due to heavy road traffic. The opening affected the movement of several Mumbai local trains, including services on the down and up lines on the main line as well as the fifth and sixth lines.
On the down line on Mumbai local network, trains PK11, TAN3 and K43 were detained, while S21 and A21 on the down Thane line were also affected.
Netravati Express Train 16345 on the fifth line was among those impacted. On the up side, A30 (Ambernath-Mumbai), TL28 (Titvala-Mumbai) and BL24 (Badlapur-Mumbai) on the up slow line and K54 (Kalyan-Mumbai), BL24 (Badlapur-Mumbai) and 12321 (Mumbai Mail train) on the up Thane line were affected.
Trains 22731 (Hyderabad-Mumbai) and 22114 (Thiruvananthapuram North-Mumbai) on the sixth line were also detained.
Railway officials said the Diva level crossing had also been opened twice earlier, for more than 12 minutes each, around 10.35 am and 11.10 am.
The repeated opening of the crossing led to a “huge detention” of trains and disrupted the suburban timetable.
The disruption was also felt at Ghatkopar station, where a 10.35 am Ghatkopar-CSMT local reportedly departed only around 11.23 am, resulting in further delays for commuters.
The incidents came during the morning peak period, when the Central Railway’s suburban network carries a large volume of passengers.
With services being held up at multiple points, commuters faced delays and crowding at stations, particularly on routes passing through Diva and Ghatkopar.
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