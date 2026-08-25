Mumbai local chaos: Central Railway suburban services hit; long-distance trains affected

The disruption at Central Railway lead to significant delays to several suburban and long-distance trains.. (Image generated using AI)

Mumbai’s local train services, the city’s lifeline, were hit on Tuesday after multiple Central Railway suburban network trains were delayed after a level crossing at Diva was opened repeatedly for road traffic, leading to significant delays to several suburban and long-distance trains.

According to railway officials, Diva level crossing (LC-29) was opened between 12.11 pm and 12.21 pm due to heavy road traffic. The opening affected the movement of several Mumbai local trains, including services on the down and up lines on the main line as well as the fifth and sixth lines.

List of trains affected

On the down line on Mumbai local network, trains PK11, TAN3 and K43 were detained, while S21 and A21 on the down Thane line were also affected.