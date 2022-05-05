Mumbai commuters can buy AC, first class local train tickets at reduced rates from today

Commuters traveling on Mumbai’s suburban section can now buy air-conditioned (AC) and first class local train tickets at nearly 50 per cent less than the earlier fares. The changes come to effect from Thursday, the railway ministry said.

The Mumbai division of the Western and Central Railway is expecting that the reduction in the fare will increase the ridership of AC local trains that have very few takers and can be seen empty most of the time due to high ticket prices.

Revised AC and First Class fares for Mumbai Suburban

Around 80 air-conditioned local train services have been initiated on both the Central and Western Railways on a daily basis and the ridership is around 20-24,000 on each line.

Revised Mumbai local train fare chart of Central Western and Harbour line Revised Mumbai local train fare chart of Central Western and Harbour line

“While there has been a drop in prices of AC and first class tickets, there has been no change in the fare of monthly passes,” the officer said.