Mumbai: Loan recovery agent sends morphed porn videos to woman, held in Karnataka

The Andheri government railway police (GRP) arrested a 19-year-old loan recovery agent from Karnataka for allegedly sending morphed pornographic videos of a woman to her distant relative because the woman failed to repay a loan of Rs 9,000, the police said. The accused was brought to Mumbai on Monday after being arrested in Karnataka, officers added.

“We produced him before a magistrate court and got his custody for four days,” said Dattatray Nikam, senior police inspector of Andheri GRP.

The police have been creating awareness about the “loan scam” cyber fraud in which fraudsters give loans for a small interest rate, but seek access to data stored in the recipient’s mobile phone which is later misused to extort money from them.

The FIR in the case was registered on March 4 based on a complaint from a woman who received pornographic videos from an unknown number on WhatsApp. The face of the woman’s distant relative had been morphed into the videos. The accused was booked under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to outrage woman’s modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and 67A (transmitting obscene content) of the IT Act.

The complainant told the police that the sender of the videos had also left a message that the woman who had taken the loan was unable to repay it and was now involved in prostitution.

The police traced the number to a 70-year-old man who revealed that his nephew, Harsha D, had been using the phone, officers said. Harsha, a loan recovery agent, got 10 per cent commission on loans issued by the company and had access to the personal data of defaulters.

Previously on April 14, an FIR had been registered in Kandivali (West) after a 24-year-old woman was sexually harassed by cyber fraudsters who called her from 25 different mobile numbers and threatened to defame her if she did not repay a loan, which she had allegedly never taken, and extorted her into paying Rs 4.5 lakh. On refusing to pay more money, they circulated her mobile number on social media as that of a sex worker, the police said.

What is loan scam cyber fraud?

As per an awareness notice issued by the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar police, cyber-fraudsters are running a ‘short-time online loan’ scam in which they lure people to take small loans of a few thousand rupees. For this, they are made to download an application on their mobile phone and provide mandatory access to their contact list, videos, photos and messages. Even after the loan is paid, the individuals are extorted using the personal information accessed by the fraudsters, the police said, cautioning people against installing such applications.