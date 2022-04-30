For failing to repay loan, Mumbai man’s image morphed on pornographic video and sent to contacts

Fraudsters targetted a 33-year-old man from Mumbai by giving him a loan, and circulating a morphed pornographic video to his contacts when he failed to repay it.

According to the complainant, he took a loan last November for Rs 7,000 through online transactions. While submitting his documents for the loan, he granted access to the contact list on his phone. When he failed to repay the money, recovery agents morphed his photographs on a pornographic video and sent it to several of his contacts.

The complainant said videos were sent to more than 12 of his family and friends, including four women.

He then approached the local police in Vasai-Virar area, where he stays, but was directed to the Mumbai Central Government Railway Police station, as he had completed the process of taking the loan when he was at the Dadar railway station, which falls under MCT GRP’s jurisdiction.

An FIR against unknown persons has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for sending obscene content, and for sexual harassment, as the videos were sent to women as well.