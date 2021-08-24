Mumbai news today LIVE updates: Mumbai reports 226 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Mumbai news today LIVE updates: Mumbai on Monday reported 226 COVID-19 cases and four deaths, taking the tally to 7,41,391 and the toll to 15,951, a civic official said. The number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours stood at 24,828, which was the lowest this month, the official pointed out, adding that a total of 89,47,332 tests had been conducted here so far. The recovery count rose by 297 on Monday to touch 7,20,199, he said.

In other news, the much-awaited IPS transfers in Maharashtra were carried out on Monday with Rajwardhan Sinha, a 1997-batch IPS officer, being appointed the new Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) in Mumbai.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said the Maharashtra government will not grant permission for this year’s Dahi Handi festival that falls on August 30. This is the second consecutive year the celebrations have been cancelled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. During a meeting, the CM requested the festival organisers to prioritise public health amid an ongoing pandemic and suggested that large scale public celebrations should be avoided.