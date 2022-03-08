Mumbai News Live: ED says Malik’s arrest according to law; BJP to hold massive protest demanding his resignation

Mumbai News: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Monday urged the Bombay High Court to dismiss the habeas corpus petition filed by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik challenging his arrest, saying his arrest was according to the law. This came after Malik was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a special PMLA court in Mumbai.

The BJP has said it will hold a massive protest march on March 9 in Mumbai to demand the resignation of NCP minister Malik. Party workers will start the march from Jeejamata Chowk in Byculla and end it at Azad Maidan.

On the weather front, the first pre-monsoon rainfall is predicted in 18 districts across the state on March 8 and 9. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in districts of the Konkan, Western Maharashtra and Vidarbha regions. Light rainfall is also forecast for Mumbai on Tuesday and Wednesday and temperatures will stay above normal in the city.