Tuesday, March 08, 2022
Mumbai News Live: ED says Malik’s arrest according to law; BJP to hold massive protest demanding his resignation

Mumbai news: Maharashtra on Monday reported 225 coronavirus cases, the lowest after April 18, 2020, and zero fatality.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, New Delhi |
March 8, 2022 9:58:04 am
Opposition MLAs protest against Nawab Malik on Monday. (Ganesh Shirsekar)

Mumbai News:  The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Monday urged the Bombay High Court to dismiss the habeas corpus petition filed by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik challenging his arrest, saying his arrest was according to the law. This came after Malik was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a special PMLA court in Mumbai.

The BJP has said it will hold a massive protest march on March 9 in Mumbai to demand the resignation of NCP minister Malik. Party workers will start the march from Jeejamata Chowk in Byculla and end it at Azad Maidan.

More from Mumbai

On the weather front, the first pre-monsoon rainfall is predicted in 18 districts across the state on March 8 and 9. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in districts of the Konkan, Western Maharashtra and Vidarbha regions. Light rainfall is also forecast for Mumbai on Tuesday and Wednesday and temperatures will stay above normal in the city.

Live Blog

Maharashtra records lowest Covid-19 cases since April 2020; ED says Malik's arrest according to law; BJP to hold protests tomorrow; rainfall predicted in 18 districts. Follow this space for more updates.

BMC headquarters. (File)

After 4 decades, BMC to be run by administrator from today

After nearly four decades, starting Tuesday, one of the largest civic corporations in the country, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), will be run by an administrator, who in all likelihood will be Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. All committees, namely the statutory standing committee as well as improvement and law committees, will now cease to exist.

Officials said BMC is likely to appoint a committee consisting of four additional commissioners to assist the commissioner. Similar to how proposals were tabled in the 27-member Standing Committee meeting, each department head will present the case to the administrator and the concerned deputy municipal commissioner and ward officers will be invitees. The administrator will have the final say in approving a proposal.

