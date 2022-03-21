Mumbai Live Updates: Uddhav Thackeray rejects AIMIM’s alliance offer, says committed to Hindutva

Mumbai News: A day after the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) said it was willing to join hands with the state’s ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Sunday termed the alliance offer as a “BJP conspiracy”. Stressing that the Sena was committed to Hindutva, Thackeray said he would never strike an alliance with parties such as the AIMIM which “bow their heads down at the tomb of Aurangzeb”.

Ahead of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary on Monday, the state government has issued guidelines and asked people to observe the day while adhering to Covid-19 norms. Maharashtra has been witnessing a sharp drop in Covid-19 cases over the past few days, with 113 infections added on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday accused the BJP of promoting The Kashmir Files with an eye on the forthcoming Assembly polls in Gujarat and Rajasthan, and also alleged that an attempt has been made in the film to suppress several “harsh truths”. Raut also highlighted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi was endorsing the movie.