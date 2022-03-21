scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 21, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Mumbai Live Updates: Uddhav Thackeray rejects AIMIM’s alliance offer, says committed to Hindutva

Mumbai News: Maharashtra has been witnessing a sharp drop in coronavirus cases over the past few days, with the addition to the tally being 113 on Sunday.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, New Delhi |
March 21, 2022 8:53:53 am
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (File)

Mumbai News: A day after the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) said it was willing to join hands with the state’s ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Sunday termed the alliance offer as a “BJP conspiracy”. Stressing that the Sena was committed to Hindutva, Thackeray said he would never strike an alliance with parties such as the AIMIM which “bow their heads down at the tomb of Aurangzeb”.

Ahead of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary on Monday, the state government has issued guidelines and asked people to observe the day while adhering to Covid-19 norms. Maharashtra has been witnessing a sharp drop in Covid-19 cases over the past few days, with 113 infections added on Sunday.

More from Mumbai

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday accused the BJP of promoting The Kashmir Files with an eye on the forthcoming Assembly polls in Gujarat and Rajasthan, and also alleged that an attempt has been made in the film to suppress several “harsh truths”. Raut also highlighted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi was endorsing the movie.

Live Blog

Follow this space for all the latest updates from Maharashtra.

With a warning, HC grants temporary bail to prisoner to seek private opinion on cancer treatment

The Bombay High Court has granted release on a seven-day temporary bail, from March 21 to 27, to an undertrial prisoner booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act, to approach a private medical expert of his choice and seek a second opinion for his treatment of stage IV oral cancer for “his and his family members’ satisfaction”.

The court directed the petitioner to inform the investigating authorities about the details of the expert he wishes to consult, stating that the same should be from Mumbai.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.