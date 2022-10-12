scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
Mumbai Live Updates: Cases filed against 7 leaders of Uddhav camp for ‘offensive’ statements against CM Shinde

Mumbai Live Updates: The BMC has not yet accepted the resignation of Rutuja Latke, candidate of the Uddhav-led Shiv Sena faction in the November 3 byelection to Andheri East Assembly constituency.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | October 12, 2022 8:43:00 am
Shivsena Chief Uddhav Thackeray addressing the party's Dussehra rally at Dadar, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai Live Updates: Criminal cases have been registered against seven leaders from the Uddhav Thackeray camp of the Shiv Sena for allegedly making ‘offensive statements’ against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a rally. The cases were registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Vinayak Raut, Bhaskar Jadhav and Sushma Andhare among others, news agency PTI reported. The statements were allegedly made at Mahaprabhodan Yatra launched by ‘Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’ at Thane on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not yet accepted the resignation of Rutuja Latke, candidate of the Uddhav-led Shiv Sena faction in the November 3 byelection to Andheri East Assembly constituency, a Sena leader told PTI on Tuesday. If her resignation as an administrative officer in the K ward of BMC is not accepted in the next three days, she would not be able to file her nomination papers by October 14, the last date, the senior leader added.

In other news, the Election Commission of India’s (ECI’s) decision to allot two swords and shield symbol to the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has been touted by the party as a “repeat of historical events”, when the Sena used the symbol to contest the Thane Municipal Corporation polls and emerged as the winning party with the largest number of seats.

The plan will be available for sale from October 12 till the end of this month. (File Photo)

Mumbai: BEST gives out ‘super saver’ Diwali offer: ‘avail five trips at Rs 9’

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has announced a Diwali offer to promote digital bus travel. This one-time offer entitles users to five trips on any route for Rs 9, and is valid for seven days. The offer is aimed to encourage more Mumbai residents to experience the convenience of digital tickets, according to BEST.

Whoever wishes to avail the offer can download the ‘BEST Chalo App’ and find the offer in the ‘Bus Pass’ section of the app. They can select the ‘Diwali Offer’, enter their details, and make an online payment of Rs 9 via UPI, debit or credit card, net banking, etc to purchase the plan.

Western Railway reserves more seats for women in Mumbai local trains

The Western Railway’s Mumbai division has said that it has increased the seating capacity of women passengers in local trains.

Earlier, 23.33 per cent of the total seating capacity in suburban trains was earmarked for women and the number has now gone up to 25.47%, an increase of 2.14 per centage points.

The total seating capacity in a 12-car rake is 1,170, of which 273 is earmarked for women in the ladies compartment. The WR has claimed that it has now added 25 more seats by modifying the general compartment, taking the total seating capacity to 298.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 08:43:00 am
