Mumbai Live Updates: Cases filed against 7 leaders of Uddhav camp for ‘offensive’ statements against CM Shinde

Mumbai Live Updates: Criminal cases have been registered against seven leaders from the Uddhav Thackeray camp of the Shiv Sena for allegedly making ‘offensive statements’ against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a rally. The cases were registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Vinayak Raut, Bhaskar Jadhav and Sushma Andhare among others, news agency PTI reported. The statements were allegedly made at Mahaprabhodan Yatra launched by ‘Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’ at Thane on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not yet accepted the resignation of Rutuja Latke, candidate of the Uddhav-led Shiv Sena faction in the November 3 byelection to Andheri East Assembly constituency, a Sena leader told PTI on Tuesday. If her resignation as an administrative officer in the K ward of BMC is not accepted in the next three days, she would not be able to file her nomination papers by October 14, the last date, the senior leader added.

In other news, the Election Commission of India’s (ECI’s) decision to allot two swords and shield symbol to the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has been touted by the party as a “repeat of historical events”, when the Sena used the symbol to contest the Thane Municipal Corporation polls and emerged as the winning party with the largest number of seats.