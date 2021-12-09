scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 09, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Mumbai News Live Updates: Maharashtra’s first Omicron patient tests negative; Sudha Bharadwaj likely to leave jail today

Mumbai COVID-19 Cases Today Latest, Maharashtra, Mumbai Omicron Variant Cases News, Mumbai Travel Guidelines: Sudha Bharadwaj, arrested over three years and three months ago in the Elgaar Parishad case, is likely to be released from jail today.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: December 9, 2021 9:30:40 am
A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine at a BMC run vaccination centre in Chembur. (Express)

Mumbai Live News: The first Omicron patient in Maharashtra, a South Africa returnee, tested negative for Covid-19 in his latest RT-PCR report, following which he was discharged on Wednesday, which coincided with his 34th birthday. After three days of being diagnosed with Omicron, the Dombivli resident—the first confirmed case of Omicron in the state and the fourth in India— tested negative for Covid-19 on Tuesday, state surveillance officer Dr Pradip Awate told The Indian Express.

It is an uphill task to trace “sporadic” close contacts of passengers coming from countries “at risk” for Covid-19 variant Omicron, surveillance officers said. A close contact is defined as a person who has been within 2 m or 6 ft from a person infected with the virus. Even being coughed upon by a person with the infection can qualify one as a close contact.

In other news, lawyer and activist Sudha Bharadwaj, arrested over three years and three months ago in the Elgaar Parishad case, is likely to be released from Byculla women’s jail on Thursday.

More from Mumbai

Meanwhile, a week after unseasonal rain in the city, an increase in the pollution level was recorded in Mumbai on Wednesday. An Air Quality Index (AQI) of 208 was recorded in the morning, which falls in the “poor” category. However, by evening, the AQI had slightly improved and was less than 200.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live Updates: Maharashtra’s first Omicron patient tests negative; Sudha Bharadwaj likely to be released from jail today; 22 of 36 districts lag behind state’s average of full Covid-19 vaccination coverage; no intention to stop international flights, says Rajesh Tope. Follow latest news and updates here.

09:29 (IST)09 Dec 2021
‘Shortage of judges in Mumbai; will take 30 years for trial to be completed in pending cases’

Going by the average number of cases completing trials in the last five years, which stands at 2,550 cases, it will take 30.3 years for courts in Mumbai to complete trials in 76,841 cases pending till the end of 2020, according to an analytical study carried out by Praja Foundation on serious crime cases in Maharashtra capital.

A 30% shortage of prosecutors and judges in the courts handling these cases is another issue that is contributing to the backlog, the report said. The study is based on the “Crime in India” data for a five-year period from 2016-2020 released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), and RTI data accessed by the foundation. 

Read more

09:28 (IST)09 Dec 2021
Maharashtra’s first Omicron patient tests negative, returns home on his birthday

The first Omicron patient in Maharashtra, a South Africa returnee, has tested negative for Covid-19 in his latest RT-PCR report following which he was discharged on Wednesday, which coincided with his 34th birthday. After three days of being diagnosed with Omicron, the Dombivli resident—the first confirmed case of Omicron in the state and the fourth in India— tested negative for Covid-19 on Tuesday, state surveillance officer Dr Pradip Awate told The Indian Express.

An official from the health department said the patient was overjoyed to recover from the new variant, which is considered as more infectious than the Delta variant, and go home on his birthday. While being discharged, the patient showed eagerness to sensitise the public amid the ongoing apprehension about the new strain, added the official.

Read more

Navy personnel display their skills during a ceremony to award the 'President Standard' to the 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron, also known as the Killers Squadron of the Indian Navy, at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, Wednesday, Dec 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Amid the new Covid-19 variant Omicron spreading to 54 countries, Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday assured that the state has no intention of stopping international flight services.

On Monday, the Centre had added Ghana and Tanzania to the list of countries “at risk” for Omicron — passengers from Europe (including the UK), South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tanzania and Israel have to undergo Covid-19 testing and follow quarantine measures upon landing in Maharashtra.

READ | Maharashtra: No intention to stop international flights, says Rajesh Tope

Amid opposition from the BJP, a proposal to raise consultancy fee for the coastal road project by Rs 7.29 crore was cleared by the BMC Standing Committee on Wednesday. Citing corruption, after BJP demanded that the proposal be rejected, Standing Committee Chairman Yashwant Jadhav called for voting, where ruling Shiv Sena and Congress joined hands to pass it.

According to the proposal, the Project Management Consultant contract for Package 2 (Baroda Palace to Worli Sealink) of the project has been awarded to Egis-Colin joint venture. The consultancy fee has now been increased to Rs 64.91 crore from Rs 57.62 crore due to a change in technology for pillar foundation construction. Now, the foundation of pillars for bridges and interchanges will be constructed with monopile foundation technology instead of multiple foundations that will save money and time.

READ | BMC passes proposal to raise consultancy fee by Rs 7.29 crore

The Maharashtra Police’s in-service training programme is likely to include refresher courses emphasising on aspects of policing like handling law and order, collecting intelligence and maintaining knowledge of communal fault lines that could lead to flare-ups in the future.

Recently, during such flare-ups in Amravati, Malegaon and Nanded, it was observed that some local police unit commanders were not clued in to the sentiments prevailing among local groups and were also new to handling a law and order situation of this scale.

READ | Training for Maharashtra cops to now include refresher courses on handling law & order situations

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd