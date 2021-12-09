Mumbai News Live Updates: Maharashtra’s first Omicron patient tests negative; Sudha Bharadwaj likely to leave jail today

Mumbai Live News: The first Omicron patient in Maharashtra, a South Africa returnee, tested negative for Covid-19 in his latest RT-PCR report, following which he was discharged on Wednesday, which coincided with his 34th birthday. After three days of being diagnosed with Omicron, the Dombivli resident—the first confirmed case of Omicron in the state and the fourth in India— tested negative for Covid-19 on Tuesday, state surveillance officer Dr Pradip Awate told The Indian Express.
It is an uphill task to trace “sporadic” close contacts of passengers coming from countries “at risk” for Covid-19 variant Omicron, surveillance officers said. A close contact is defined as a person who has been within 2 m or 6 ft from a person infected with the virus. Even being coughed upon by a person with the infection can qualify one as a close contact.
In other news, lawyer and activist Sudha Bharadwaj, arrested over three years and three months ago in the Elgaar Parishad case, is likely to be released from Byculla women’s jail on Thursday.
Meanwhile, a week after unseasonal rain in the city, an increase in the pollution level was recorded in Mumbai on Wednesday. An Air Quality Index (AQI) of 208 was recorded in the morning, which falls in the “poor” category. However, by evening, the AQI had slightly improved and was less than 200.
Going by the average number of cases completing trials in the last five years, which stands at 2,550 cases, it will take 30.3 years for courts in Mumbai to complete trials in 76,841 cases pending till the end of 2020, according to an analytical study carried out by Praja Foundation on serious crime cases in Maharashtra capital.
A 30% shortage of prosecutors and judges in the courts handling these cases is another issue that is contributing to the backlog, the report said. The study is based on the “Crime in India” data for a five-year period from 2016-2020 released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), and RTI data accessed by the foundation.
An official from the health department said the patient was overjoyed to recover from the new variant, which is considered as more infectious than the Delta variant, and go home on his birthday. While being discharged, the patient showed eagerness to sensitise the public amid the ongoing apprehension about the new strain, added the official.
