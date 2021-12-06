Mumbai news Live: Amid Omicron alert, Maharashtra short of kits for early detection

Crowd at Marine Drive in Mumbai (Express photo/Ganesh Shirsekar)

Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of man who ‘smuggled contraband’

A special court in a recent order rejected the anticipatory bail application of a 34-year-old man allegedly involved in sending a Mumbai-based couple to Qatar in 2019 with contraband which led them to spend nearly two years in a jail there. The court said the prima facie evidence shows that the man is part of a chain which engages innocent persons to send drugs internationally.

In 2019, Mohammed Shariq and Oniba Qureshi had left for Qatar after the former’s aunt, Tabassum, insisted on sending them for a holiday. Tabassum had given a bag to the couple to be given to a friend in Doha. When they reached Doha, the couple was arrested after 4.1 kg of hashish was found concealed in the bag given by their aunt. They were subsequently sentenced to ten years in jail.

Turkish national held for illegal stay in India

A 43-year-old Turkish national was arrested on Saturday for allegedly roaming on the streets in Mahim without having a passport on him. Earlier, the police control room received a complaint that he was ‘selling medicines’ outside a hospital in Mahim.

Police said he has been in India since 2018 and was earlier arrested at Rameswaram under the same charges and spent nearly nine months in jail, but was never deported.