scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 06, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Mumbai news Live: Amid Omicron alert, Maharashtra short of kits for early detection

Mumbai COVID-19 Cases Today Latest, Maharashtra, Mumbai Omicron Variant Cases News, Mumbai Travel Guidelines: Maharashtra currently has eight cases of the Omicron variant. The new patients include four adults, who were fully vaccinated, and three minors.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: December 6, 2021 10:29:37 am
At a mobile vaccination camp in Vashi (Express Photo/Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai Live news: With Omicron making its presence felt in Maharashtra, the state government has asked districts to procure the S-gene test, which enables quick detection of the variant. However, apart from Mumbai and Pune, no other district in the state has these test kits. The test detects the absence of the S-gene, which is an indicator of the presence of this variant in a Covid positive patient. Formally known as the S-gene Target Failure (SGTF) test, this proxy test can be used for early detection. Maharashtra currently has eight cases of the Omicron variant.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s education department, meanwhile, has written to the civic-run schools’ administration to finish preparations, including vaccination of the staff. The state government issued Standard Operating Procedures to be followed by schools and parents when the schools reopen for Classes 1 to 7 in the urban centres and Classes 1 to 4 in the rural areas.

More from Mumbai

In other news, actor Jacqueline Fernandez was on Sunday stopped from leaving the country by immigration officials at the international airport in Mumbai as there was a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by the Enforcement Directorate against her. The LOC was issued in connection with the Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion and money laundering case. Fernandez wanted to go to Dubai for a show when she was stopped at the Mumbai airport.

Live Blog

Mumbai news Live: Eight Omicron cases reported from Maharashtra; Maharashtra short of kits for early detection of virus; BMC asks schools to finish preparations, staff vaccination. Follow the latest developments from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane

10:13 (IST)06 Dec 2021
Mumbai sees 213 new Covid-19 cases, one fatality

Mumbai on Sunday reported 213 fresh coronavirus positive cases and one fatality, taking the tally to 7,63,835 and the toll to 16,349, the city civic body said. A total of 210 people were discharged during the day, which raised the cumulative number of recoveries in Mumbai to 7,43,115, the civic body said in a statement. 

With 38,923 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in the financial capital went up to 1,26,15,225, it said. Mumbai's case recovery rate is 97 per cent. The case doubling rate is 3,055 days. In the last 24 hours, 1,469 high-risk contacts were traced in the metropolis. The number of such contacts in the COVID care centres is 531. The number of buildings sealed due to the prevalence of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai stands at 17.

Crowd at Marine Drive in Mumbai (Express photo/Ganesh Shirsekar)

Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of man who ‘smuggled contraband’

A special court in a recent order rejected the anticipatory bail application of a 34-year-old man allegedly involved in sending a Mumbai-based couple to Qatar in 2019 with contraband which led them to spend nearly two years in a jail there. The court said the prima facie evidence shows that the man is part of a chain which engages innocent persons to send drugs internationally.

In 2019, Mohammed Shariq and Oniba Qureshi had left for Qatar after the former’s aunt, Tabassum, insisted on sending them for a holiday. Tabassum had given a bag to the couple to be given to a friend in Doha. When they reached Doha, the couple was arrested after 4.1 kg of hashish was found concealed in the bag given by their aunt. They were subsequently sentenced to ten years in jail.

Turkish national held for illegal stay in India

A 43-year-old Turkish national was arrested on Saturday for allegedly roaming on the streets in Mahim without having a passport on him. Earlier, the police control room received a complaint that he was ‘selling medicines’ outside a hospital in Mahim.

Police said he has been in India since 2018 and was earlier arrested at Rameswaram under the same charges and spent nearly nine months in jail, but was never deported.

 

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.