Mumbai news Live: Amid Omicron alert, Maharashtra short of kits for early detection

Mumbai Live news: With Omicron making its presence felt in Maharashtra, the state government has asked districts to procure the S-gene test, which enables quick detection of the variant. However, apart from Mumbai and Pune, no other district in the state has these test kits. The test detects the absence of the S-gene, which is an indicator of the presence of this variant in a Covid positive patient. Formally known as the S-gene Target Failure (SGTF) test, this proxy test can be used for early detection. Maharashtra currently has eight cases of the Omicron variant.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s education department, meanwhile, has written to the civic-run schools’ administration to finish preparations, including vaccination of the staff. The state government issued Standard Operating Procedures to be followed by schools and parents when the schools reopen for Classes 1 to 7 in the urban centres and Classes 1 to 4 in the rural areas.
In other news, actor Jacqueline Fernandez was on Sunday stopped from leaving the country by immigration officials at the international airport in Mumbai as there was a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by the Enforcement Directorate against her. The LOC was issued in connection with the Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion and money laundering case. Fernandez wanted to go to Dubai for a show when she was stopped at the Mumbai airport.
Mumbai on Sunday reported 213 fresh coronavirus positive cases and one fatality, taking the tally to 7,63,835 and the toll to 16,349, the city civic body said. A total of 210 people were discharged during the day, which raised the cumulative number of recoveries in Mumbai to 7,43,115, the civic body said in a statement.
With 38,923 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in the financial capital went up to 1,26,15,225, it said. Mumbai's case recovery rate is 97 per cent. The case doubling rate is 3,055 days. In the last 24 hours, 1,469 high-risk contacts were traced in the metropolis. The number of such contacts in the COVID care centres is 531. The number of buildings sealed due to the prevalence of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai stands at 17.