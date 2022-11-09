Mumbai Live Updates: Flyover at Parel TT to be demolished, built again; CM Shinde asks officials to reconstruct Gokhale bridge at earliest

Mumbai Live Updates: Adding to the traffic woes of Mumbaikars, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to demolish and reconstruct the flyover at Parel TT, on Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, in Parel near Dadar. The bridge is likely to be closed in the next one month, senior BMC officials said. Just a day ago, the BMC had closed the Gokhale Bridge in Andheri for traffic, after it was found unsafe and dangerous, as its girders had eroded. The civic body had issued work orders for the project in October, and is now awaiting a no-objection certificate. The entire project will take six months to complete, including demolition and reconstruction.

Meanwhile, protests against the Marathi historical action film “Har Har Mahadev” over alleged “distortion of facts” continued for the second day in a row on Tuesday in Maharashtra with activists of the NCP and an organisation founded by Sambhaji Chhatrapati, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, disrupting the screening at a multiplex in Nashik city, PTI reported. Earlier in the day, the Thane Police registered a case against senior NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad and at least 100 others for allegedly roughing up spectators at a multiplex screening in Thane on Monday night.

In other news, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited a gurdwara in Nanded district of Maharashtra before resuming his Bharat Jodo Yatra foot march on Tuesday. He visited Gurdwara Yaadgari Baba Zoravar Singh ji Fateh Singh ji on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti a few hours after the yatra entered Maharashtra Monday night from Telangana.