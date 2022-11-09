Mumbai Live Updates: Flyover at Parel TT to be demolished, built again; CM Shinde asks officials to reconstruct Gokhale bridge at earliest

Mumbai Live Updates: Adding to the traffic woes of Mumbaikars, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to demolish and reconstruct the flyover at Parel TT, on Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, in Parel near Dadar. The bridge is likely to be closed in the next one month, senior BMC officials said. Just a day ago, the BMC had closed the Gokhale Bridge in Andheri for traffic, after it was found unsafe and dangerous, as its girders had eroded. The civic body had issued work orders for the project in October, and is now awaiting a no-objection certificate. The entire project will take six months to complete, including demolition and reconstruction.
Meanwhile, protests against the Marathi historical action film “Har Har Mahadev” over alleged “distortion of facts” continued for the second day in a row on Tuesday in Maharashtra with activists of the NCP and an organisation founded by Sambhaji Chhatrapati, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, disrupting the screening at a multiplex in Nashik city, PTI reported. Earlier in the day, the Thane Police registered a case against senior NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad and at least 100 others for allegedly roughing up spectators at a multiplex screening in Thane on Monday night.
In other news, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited a gurdwara in Nanded district of Maharashtra before resuming his Bharat Jodo Yatra foot march on Tuesday. He visited Gurdwara Yaadgari Baba Zoravar Singh ji Fateh Singh ji on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti a few hours after the yatra entered Maharashtra Monday night from Telangana.
Authorities in Taloja Jail have increased security checks of undertrials being taken to courts for hearings after an undertrial brought a bottle of mosquitoes to court earlier this month to highlight the mosquito menace faced by prisoners in the prison. Senior prison department officials have also sought a report on the incident from the Taloja jail superintendent.
On November 3, gangster Ejaz Lakdawala had appeared before a special court at Mumbai city civil and sessions court with a plastic mineral water bottle filled with mosquitoes. Lakdawala told the court that the mosquitoes were caught at Taloja jail. He was seeking permission from the court to use mosquito nets in prison and had brought the mosquitoes to draw attention towards the situation inside. Read more.
Two fire incidents were reported from Ville Parle in the western suburbs on Tuesday. While there was no loss of life, five persons were injured in one incident. The first incident took place in Kalpana Chawl in Ville Parle (East) where five persons were injured in a cylinder blast.
It took place around 6 am. It was labelled as Level – 1 (minor fire) by the Mumbai Fire Brigade and two fire engines were pressed into service. The flames were extinguished around 7.58 am.
The injured – Amar Rai (27), Jayram Yadav (27), Hare Kumar Rai (38), Rakesh Kumar Rai (30) and Arunkumar Rai (45) were rushed to the nearby V N Desai hospital and is currently undergoing treatment since they have sustained burn injuries. Civic officials said all the five injured are in a stable condition. Read more.
ATHARVA KSHIRSAGAR has secured a MBBS seat in a government medical college in the first round of admissions in Mumbai this year, thanks to the 10 per cent Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation.
His fee structure will also see a 50 per cent relaxation, making it possible for him to pursue his dream of medical education, which is otherwise very expensive.
At a time when Monday’s Supreme Court verdict, allowing 10 per cent EWS reservation among the unreserved categories in admissions and government jobs, is receiving varied reactions, for people like Kshirsagar, it has come as a dream come true. He is one of the students from the third batch of beneficiaries of EWS reservation in Maharashtra, which is implementing the policy from the last two years. Read more.
