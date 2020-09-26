Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: More than 400 deaths in single day; total case load above 13 lakh

At least 13,00,757 Covid cases have been registered in Maharashtra so far.

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: With 416 deaths in a single day, the coronavirus fatality count in Maharashtra mounted to 34,761 on Friday, the state health department announced. The overall tally also zoomed past 13,00,757 with over 17,000 fresh cases registered during the same period.

With a gradual spike in daily Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai, the waiting time at major cremation centres, like the Shivaji Park crematorium, has increased substantially. Over the last few days, the number of people dying due to the virus in Mumbai has increased from an average of 30 to 35 to 40 to 50 a day. This has meant a longer wait at most crematoriums with the relatives and friends of the deceased having to wait for up to six hours to perform the last rites of their loved ones.

On Friday, state Food and Drug Administration Minister Rajendra Shingne warned against a crack down on those involved in black-marketing of Remdesivir, a drug used to treat Covid-19 patients. “There are complaints about black-marketing of Remdesivir. A few days ago, one particular batch of the medicine had failed, creating a shortfall of 20,000 vials. But six producer companies have promised to provide 1,10,000 vials soon. So, there will be enough medicine available,” he said.