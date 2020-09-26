scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 26, 2020
FinCEN Files
Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: More than 400 deaths in single day; total case load above 13 lakh

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: With a gradual spike in daily Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai, the waiting time at major cremation centres, like the Shivaji Park crematorium, has increased substantially.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai | Updated: September 26, 2020 11:52:39 am
Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: With 416 deaths in a single day, the coronavirus fatality count in Maharashtra mounted to 34,761 on Friday, the state health department announced. The overall tally also zoomed past 13,00,757 with over 17,000 fresh cases registered during the same period.

With a gradual spike in daily Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai, the waiting time at major cremation centres, like the Shivaji Park crematorium, has increased substantially. Over the last few days, the number of people dying due to the virus in Mumbai has increased from an average of 30 to 35 to 40 to 50 a day. This has meant a longer wait at most crematoriums with the relatives and friends of the deceased having to wait for up to six hours to perform the last rites of their loved ones.

On Friday, state Food and Drug Administration Minister Rajendra Shingne warned against a crack down on those involved in black-marketing of Remdesivir, a drug used to treat Covid-19 patients. “There are complaints about black-marketing of Remdesivir. A few days ago, one particular batch of the medicine had failed, creating a shortfall of 20,000 vials. But six producer companies have promised to provide 1,10,000 vials soon. So, there will be enough medicine available,” he said.

11:52 (IST)26 Sep 2020
‘Is coronavirus pandemic over?’ Sanjay Raut questions Bihar polls timing

Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut on Friday questioned the timing of the Bihar elections amid the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country. He also attacked the BJP-led Centre and the JD(U) government in Bihar for politicising the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput ahead of the Assembly polls. “The parliament session was curtailed due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation. Is the coronavirus pandemic over in Bihar? Is this the right situation to hold the polls?” asked Raut, Sena’s chief spokesperson, while speaking to the media persons. Raut’s statement came soon after the Election Commission on Friday announced that the Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases — on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the counting of the votes will take place on November 10.

11:23 (IST)26 Sep 2020
Govt exempts staff with disabilities from going to office in lockdown

Maharashtra on Friday exempted persons with disabilities (PwDs) employed by state government from having to go to their workplaces during the pandemic. An order issued by the state’s Social Justice and Special Assistance Department stated that the exemption will remain in force until full restoration of public transport facilities. Under the guidelines of Mission Begin Again, the Thackeray-led government had made 100 per cent attendance mandatory for Class A and Class B employees from September 1 onwards in government offices, prior to which it was only 15 per cent.

10:58 (IST)26 Sep 2020
Mumbai: Spike in Covid deaths leads to increase in waiting time at crematoriums

With a gradual spike in daily Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai, the waiting time at major cremation centres, like the Shivaji Park crematorium, has increased substantially.Over the last few days, the number of people dying due to the virus in Mumbai has increased from an average of 30 to 35 to 40 to 50 a day. This has meant a longer wait at most crematoriums with the relatives and friends of the deceased having to wait for up to six hours to perform the last rites of their loved ones. Till June, Mumbai was recording around 100 to 150 Covid-19 deaths per day. By August, the daily count had come down, but it has started rising again from September 1. Click here to read more.

10:42 (IST)26 Sep 2020
Some collectors call for ‘janata curfews’, but face oppn from lockdown-weary residents

As the spread of coronavirus disease continues unabated in the state, especially in rural areas, district collectors in Maharashtra are increasingly relying on ‘janata curfews’ to break the chain of transmission. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his reservations about short and local lockdowns being observed in several states, and asked them to evaluate their usefulness as well as the adverse impact they have on economic activities. Janata curfew calls by the administration are different from earlier orders of lockdowns as the former are “voluntary”, at least on paper. As local residents and traders are largely opposed to strict lockdowns that were being imposed and enforced by the administration, ‘voluntary’ janata curfews are proving to be a viable alternative.

10:35 (IST)26 Sep 2020
13,00,757 Covid cases in Maharashtra

coronavirus news, mumbai, coronavirus, mumbai news, maharashtra coronavirus news,maharashtra coronavirus cases, mumbai news, corona news, mumbai corona cases, mumbai coronavirus, pune coronavirus, mumbai coronavirus news, mumbai corona, mumbai corona cases, maharashtra coronavirus, pune coronavirus news, thane coronavirus news, pune coronavirus cases today update, maharashtra lockdown The HC bench had insisted that the government should submit its response even if the matter was sought to be clubbed at the principal bench.

THE NAGPUR bench of the Bombay High Court has stayed Clause IV of the state government’s notification dated May 21 that stipulated rates for treatment of non-Covid patients at private hospitals.

The clause was challenged by a Nagpur doctor, Pradeep Arora, and the HC sought a response from the government as to under which power it issued the stipulation of Clause IV.

Additional Government Pleader A M Deshpande told the court that during the earlier hearing on September 23, the matter was sought to be clubbed with related issues before the principal bench in Mumbai.

The HC bench, however, had insisted that the government should submit its response even if the matter was sought to be clubbed at the principal bench.