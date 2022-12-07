Belagavi-Maharashtra News Live Updates: Maharashtra vehicles attacked; ‘K’taka CM responsible for consequences if attacks don’t stop,’ says Pawar

Belagavi-Maharashtra News Live Updates (December 7): Vehicles with Maharashtra number plates were attacked in Karnataka’s Hirebagewadi area near Belagavi on Tuesday afternoon and several people were detained as the border dispute between the two states spilled over to the streets on Tuesday. The simmering tensions of the last few days came to a head on a day two Maharashtra ministers called off their scheduled visit to Belagavi, the border district in Karnataka that is at the centre of the dispute.
Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday warned that Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be responsible for the consequences if attacks on vehicles from Maharashtra in the neighbouring state don’t stop within 24 hours. “If the attacks on vehicles do not stop in the next 24 hours, the Karnataka chief minister will be responsible for the situation,’’ Pawar said while addressing a press conference hours after trucks from Maharashtra were attacked in Belagavi.
Amid the raging border dispute between the two states, Karnataka and Maharashtra Chief Ministers spoke to each other over the phone on Tuesday night and agreed that there should be peace and law and order should be maintained on both sides. Maharashtra ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai, appointed for coordinating the state’s border dispute with Karnataka, were slated to visit Belagavi district earlier in the day, but the tour did not materialise. The two ministers were scheduled to meet activists of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) at Belagavi in Karnataka and hold talks with them on the decades-old border issue.
“If the injustice against Marathi-speaking people does not stop in the next 48 hours, I will also have to go to Belgaum (Belagavi) to support them, enhance their morale and boost their confidence,’’ he said. Read more.
Hours after the vehicles came under attack, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “I want to tell Karnataka that while the matter is pending in the Supreme Court, it is not appropriate to make instigating remarks or try to spoil the atmosphere. It is inappropriate and unlawful.” Read more.
