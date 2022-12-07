Belagavi-Maharashtra News Live Updates: Maharashtra vehicles attacked; ‘K’taka CM responsible for consequences if attacks don’t stop,’ says Pawar

On Tuesday, thousands of KRV men set off for Belagavi district, as a warning to Maharashtra to not have any plans on the district that remains a bone of contention between the state and Karnataka. (Express photo)

As Belagavi simmers, a familiar name is raising the heat: Karnataka Rakshana Vedike

EVEN AS both state governments proclaimed a lowering of temperatures over the Belagavi issue, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike – an outfit known to fish in such troubled waters – has brought matters to a head.

On Tuesday, thousands of KRV men set off for Belagavi district, as a warning to Maharashtra to not have any plans on the district that remains a bone of contention between the state and Karnataka. Stopped by police from entering Belagavi, they pelted stones at Maharashtra number plate vehicles. The violence led to statements from both sides cautioning the other against taking matters in its own hands.

Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute in court, Belagavi on edge: All you need to know

On Wednesday, (November 30), the Supreme Court will hear arguments about the maintainability of a petition filed by the Maharashtra government, challenging some provisions of the State Reorganisation Act, 1956 and demanding 865 villages from five districts of Karnataka.

In Karnataka, tensions are high, especially in Belagavi district, which borders Maharashtra, and the police have beefed up security arrangements.

When did the dispute begin?

Maharashtra and Karnataka have sparred over the inclusion of some towns and villages along the state border ever since the State Reorganisation Act was passed by the Parliament in 1956. The Act was based on the findings of the Justice Fazal Ali Commission, which was appointed in 1953 and submitted its report two years later.