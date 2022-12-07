scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022
Live now

Belagavi-Maharashtra News Live Updates: Maharashtra vehicles attacked; ‘K’taka CM responsible for consequences if attacks don’t stop,’ says Pawar

Mumbai news Live updates, December 7, 2022: The simmering tensions of the last few days came to a head on a day two Maharashtra ministers called off their scheduled visit to Belagavi, the border district in Karnataka that is at the centre of the dispute.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: December 7, 2022 8:59:48 am
Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists at Belagavi. (Video screengrab/ ANI/ Twitter)

Belagavi-Maharashtra News Live Updates (December 7): Vehicles with Maharashtra number plates were attacked in Karnataka’s Hirebagewadi area near Belagavi on Tuesday afternoon and several people were detained as the border dispute between the two states spilled over to the streets on Tuesday. The simmering tensions of the last few days came to a head on a day two Maharashtra ministers called off their scheduled visit to Belagavi, the border district in Karnataka that is at the centre of the dispute.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday warned that Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be responsible for the consequences if attacks on vehicles from Maharashtra in the neighbouring state don’t stop within 24 hours. “If the attacks on vehicles do not stop in the next 24 hours, the Karnataka chief minister will be responsible for the situation,’’ Pawar said while addressing a press conference hours after trucks from Maharashtra were attacked in Belagavi.

Amid the raging border dispute between the two states, Karnataka and Maharashtra Chief Ministers spoke to each other over the phone on Tuesday night and agreed that there should be peace and law and order should be maintained on both sides. Maharashtra ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai, appointed for coordinating the state’s border dispute with Karnataka, were slated to visit Belagavi district earlier in the day, but the tour did not materialise. The two ministers were scheduled to meet activists of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) at Belagavi in Karnataka and hold talks with them on the decades-old border issue.

Live Blog

Belagavi-Maharashtra News Live Updates: Maharashtra vehicles attacked; 'K'taka CM responsible for consequences if attacks don't stop,' says Pawar

08:59 (IST)07 Dec 2022
Pawar: Karnataka CM responsible for consequences if attacks do not stop

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday warned that Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be responsible for the consequences if attacks on vehicles from Maharashtra in the neighbouring state don’t stop within 24 hours.

“If the attacks on vehicles do not stop in the next 24 hours, the Karnataka chief minister will be responsible for the situation,’’ Pawar said while addressing a press conference hours after trucks from Maharashtra were attacked in Belagavi. Pawar urged Bommai to ensure that attacks on vehicles and harassment of Marathi-speaking population in the border areas stop immediately.

“If the injustice against Marathi-speaking people does not stop in the next 48 hours, I will also have to go to Belgaum (Belagavi) to support them, enhance their morale and boost their confidence,’’ he said. Read more. 

08:58 (IST)07 Dec 2022
Maharashtra vehicles attacked as border tension rises in Belagavi

VEHICLES WITH Maharashtra number plates were attacked in Karnataka’s Hirebagewadi area near Belagavi on Tuesday afternoon and several people were detained as the border dispute between the two states spilled over to the streets on Tuesday.

The simmering tensions of the last few days came to a head on a day two Maharashtra ministers called off their scheduled visit to Belagavi, the border district in Karnataka that is at the centre of the dispute.

Hours after the vehicles came under attack, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “I want to tell Karnataka that while the matter is pending in the Supreme Court, it is not appropriate to make instigating remarks or try to spoil the atmosphere. It is inappropriate and unlawful.” Read more. 

 
08:55 (IST)07 Dec 2022
Welcome to our live blog!

Good morning! The simmering tensions of the last few days came to a head on a day two Maharashtra ministers called off their scheduled visit to Belagavi, the border district in Karnataka that is at the centre of the dispute. Follow this space for the latest updates. 

On Tuesday, thousands of KRV men set off for Belagavi district, as a warning to Maharashtra to not have any plans on the district that remains a bone of contention between the state and Karnataka. (Express photo)

As Belagavi simmers, a familiar name is raising the heat: Karnataka Rakshana Vedike

EVEN AS both state governments proclaimed a lowering of temperatures over the Belagavi issue, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike – an outfit known to fish in such troubled waters – has brought matters to a head.

On Tuesday, thousands of KRV men set off for Belagavi district, as a warning to Maharashtra to not have any plans on the district that remains a bone of contention between the state and Karnataka. Stopped by police from entering Belagavi, they pelted stones at Maharashtra number plate vehicles. The violence led to statements from both sides cautioning the other against taking matters in its own hands.

Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute in court, Belagavi on edge: All you need to know

On Wednesday, (November 30), the Supreme Court will hear arguments about the maintainability of a petition filed by the Maharashtra government, challenging some provisions of the State Reorganisation Act, 1956 and demanding 865 villages from five districts of Karnataka.

In Karnataka, tensions are high, especially in Belagavi district, which borders Maharashtra, and the police have beefed up security arrangements.

When did the dispute begin?

Maharashtra and Karnataka have sparred over the inclusion of some towns and villages along the state border ever since the State Reorganisation Act was passed by the Parliament in 1956. The Act was based on the findings of the Justice Fazal Ali Commission, which was appointed in 1953 and submitted its report two years later.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 07-12-2022 at 08:46:18 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close