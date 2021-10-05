Mumbai Live Updates: Aryan Khan in NCB custody till Oct 7, non-congnizable complaint against Javed Akhtar for RSS remarks

Mumbai Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is in custody of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till October 7. The NCB told the magistrate’s court on Monday, “The 23-year-old was not found in possession of drugs, but was needed to probe evidence ‘pointing towards international drug trafficking’ based on his phone chats.” While the NCB sought his custody for a week, the court gave extension till October 7. Seven others arrested Sunday were also sent to custody till Thursday. On Monday, it arrested three more people, including another passenger from the ship, after it returned to Mumbai from its trip.
A complaint was registered against poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar by Mumbai Police due to his alleged remarks of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), as per an official. The complaint was registered in Mulund police station by lawyer Santosh Dubey alleging non-congnizable offence on Sunday. “The complaint has been registered under IPC section 500 (punishment for defamation),” the official from Mulund police station said.
In Kalbadevi area of Mumbai a four-storey building collapsed due to which a 61-year-old man died. The incident took place on Sunday, around 10.30pm, as per BMC’s Disaster Management Cell.
Two persons drowned after they went for a swim in the Arabian Sea in south Mumbai, a civic official said on Tuesday.
The incident took place near Priyadarshini Park on Monday evening when the two victims along with six other people, all from Agripada area here, ventured into the sea waters.
Out of the eight people, six returned safely while the other two went missing, the official said. The city fire brigade and other agencies later launched a search and rescue operation.The bodies of the two victims were found on shore near the park around 6.30 am on Tuesday, the official said. (PTI)
The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested two more persons in connection with the case of seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, an NCB official said on Tuesday.
The anti-drugs agency had earlier arrested nine people, including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, after raiding the Goa-bound ship on Saturday.
After the raid, the NCB's Mumbai zonal unit started a crackdown on drug peddlers connected with the arrested persons. The agency sleuths also brought some suspects, including from the cruise ship, to the NCB's office here for an enquiry, the official said.
During the questioning of suspects, the role of two more persons came to light, following which they were placed under arrest, the official said without disclosing their identity. (PTI)
Dubey (44), a Mulund (West) resident, told police that he is an RSS supporter and alleged that Akhtar's remarks during an interview to a news channel defamed the RSS.