Mumbai Live Updates: Aryan Khan in NCB custody till Oct 7, non-congnizable complaint against Javed Akhtar for RSS remarks

Aryan Khan, left, is escorted by law enforcement officials outside the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to appear before a court in Mumbai. (PTI)

Mumbai Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is in custody of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till October 7. The NCB told the magistrate’s court on Monday, “The 23-year-old was not found in possession of drugs, but was needed to probe evidence ‘pointing towards international drug trafficking’ based on his phone chats.” While the NCB sought his custody for a week, the court gave extension till October 7. Seven others arrested Sunday were also sent to custody till Thursday. On Monday, it arrested three more people, including another passenger from the ship, after it returned to Mumbai from its trip.