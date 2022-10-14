Mumbai news live updates: Ahead of Andheri East bypoll, Uddhav Thackeray ‘ready to settle scores on the field’

Mumbai news Updates: Challenging his rivals to “settle scores on the field”, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that he was not shy of putting up a fight. “When people are with me, when leaders are with me, why should I be shy of a fight? I am ready to fight any battle,” Thackeray said at a function to mark the 75th birthday of senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal. Thackeray said the fight ahead is like the “second struggle for freedom”.
In other news, the Bombay High Court on Thursday pulled up the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asking it to issue a letter of acceptance to the resignation of Rutuja Latke, the proposed candidate of the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray party for the Andheri (East) bypoll. The HC decision was yet another setback to the civic body, which has earned the courts’ wrath on several occasions in the recent past for what has been deemed as “mala fide” conduct favouring the ruling dispensation.
Meanwhile, in a first step toward the restoration of Mahim Fort, a grade I heritage structure, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Thursday began demolition of structures around the precinct. This is for the first time since Independence that the fort’s restoration is being planned. The restoration is an extension of the BMC’s Mahim beach beautification project. On Thursday, the BMC demolished 21 of the 267 residential structures around Mahim Fort, and the rest will be demolished over the next month.
Thane district of Maharashtra has reported 83 new coronavirus positive cases, which pushed its overall infection tally to 7,45,711, a health official said on Friday.
These cases were recorded on Thursday, and there are 408 active cases in the district now. The death toll remained unchanged at 11,962 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the official said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,34,026. (PTI)
A 58-year-old security guard has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl at Dongri in South Mumbai, police said on Thursday. The alleged incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when the 11-year-old girl was going for tuition, an official said.
As the girl was alone, the security guard took the victim to a secluded place and sexually assaulted her, the official said. Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother at the Dongri police station, the accused was arrested and booked for rape and under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he said. (PTI)
THE BOMBAY High Court on Thursday asked the Maharashtra government to take steps as per recommendations of the nodal committee constituted to look into the issue of illegal hoardings, which included amendment in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act to impose stricter penalties for illegal hoardings in line with the Motor Vehicle Act.
The court also told the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that unauthorised hoardings or banners put up by political parties without permission could be pulled down ahead of elections. However, it clarified that the civic body should not remove all hoardings indiscriminately as that would violate code of conduct for polls. (Read more)