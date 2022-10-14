Mumbai news live updates: Ahead of Andheri East bypoll, Uddhav Thackeray ‘ready to settle scores on the field’

NCP chief Sharad Pawar along with Uddhav Thackeray during the 75th birthday celebration of NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal in Mumbai on Thursday. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

Mumbai news Updates: Challenging his rivals to “settle scores on the field”, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that he was not shy of putting up a fight. “When people are with me, when leaders are with me, why should I be shy of a fight? I am ready to fight any battle,” Thackeray said at a function to mark the 75th birthday of senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal. Thackeray said the fight ahead is like the “second struggle for freedom”.

In other news, the Bombay High Court on Thursday pulled up the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asking it to issue a letter of acceptance to the resignation of Rutuja Latke, the proposed candidate of the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray party for the Andheri (East) bypoll. The HC decision was yet another setback to the civic body, which has earned the courts’ wrath on several occasions in the recent past for what has been deemed as “mala fide” conduct favouring the ruling dispensation.

Meanwhile, in a first step toward the restoration of Mahim Fort, a grade I heritage structure, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Thursday began demolition of structures around the precinct. This is for the first time since Independence that the fort’s restoration is being planned. The restoration is an extension of the BMC’s Mahim beach beautification project. On Thursday, the BMC demolished 21 of the 267 residential structures around Mahim Fort, and the rest will be demolished over the next month.