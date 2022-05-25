Mumbai Live News: Sena snubs Sambhaji ahead of RS polls; Statements from Dawood kin in ED chargesheet claim he lives in Karachi

Mumbai Live News: Shiv Sena’s Kolhapur district president Sanjay Pawar will be its second candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, party chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday, in what is a clear snub to former MP Chhatrapati Sambhaji who was seeking support for his candidature, PTI reported. The Shiv Sena, which heads the coalition government in Maharashtra, will contest two Rajya Sabha seats and ensure victory in both, asserted Raut, whom the party has given a fourth consecutive term in the Upper House of Parliament.
Statements part of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet in the money laundering case filed in connection with a property in Kurla, claim that international fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim lives in Karachi, Pakistan. The ED has recorded the statements of Alishah Kaskar, Ibrahim’s nephew and son of his sister, Haseena Parkar, brother Iqbal Kaskar and brother-in-law of Dawood’s aide Chhota Shakeel, among others.
In other news, a day after the state election commission asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and 13 other civic bodies to hold reservation lottery without OBC seats, leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Tuesday said that it would take steps to ensure OBC quota in local body polls before the actual commencement of the elections. They added that attempts would also be made to seek permission of the Supreme Court on the lines of the Madhya Pradesh government for holding elections with OBC quota.