Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Mumbai Live News: Sena snubs Sambhaji ahead of RS polls; Statements from Dawood kin in ED chargesheet claim he lives in Karachi

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
May 25, 2022 8:26:50 am
As Sena fields Kolhapur leader for sixth RS seat, ‘betrayed’ Sambhajiraje slams partyFormer RS MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati

Mumbai Live News:  Shiv Sena’s Kolhapur district president Sanjay Pawar will be its second candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, party chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday, in what is a clear snub to former MP Chhatrapati Sambhaji who was seeking support for his candidature, PTI reported. The Shiv Sena, which heads the coalition government in Maharashtra, will contest two Rajya Sabha seats and ensure victory in both, asserted Raut, whom the party has given a fourth consecutive term in the Upper House of Parliament.

Statements part of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet in the money laundering case filed in connection with a property in Kurla, claim that international fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim lives in Karachi, Pakistan. The ED has recorded the statements of Alishah Kaskar, Ibrahim’s nephew and son of his sister, Haseena Parkar, brother Iqbal Kaskar and brother-in-law of Dawood’s aide Chhota Shakeel, among others.

In other news, a day after the state election commission asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and 13 other civic bodies to hold reservation lottery without OBC seats, leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Tuesday said that it would take steps to ensure OBC quota in local body polls before the actual commencement of the elections. They added that attempts would also be made to seek permission of the Supreme Court on the lines of the Madhya Pradesh government for holding elections with OBC quota.

mumbai weather rains forecast imd According to the seven-day forecast, the city is likely to record the first pre-monsoon showers of the season in the coming week. (PTI Photo)

 

Mumbai civic polls: Campaign yet to take off, Congess leaders worried over strategy

Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena have been publicly battling it out for the upcoming BMC elections with allegations and counter allegations, Congress campaign has yet to take off and several senior party leaders have raised concern over the same.

Even on Tuesday, while around 150 members of the Mumbai Congress executive committee met with H K Patil, the AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra, and three secretaries — Ashish Dua, Sonal Patel and Sampat Kumar — along with other office bearers, there was no specific discussion on the upcoming polls.

A Mumbai Congress functionary said, “The polls were on day’s agenda and ideally the poll strategy should have been discussed, but it did not happen and now this will be done later.” He further said that as elections are due sometime in September-October, “we barely have time.’’

Elgaar Parishad accused Gorkhe goes on hunger strike

Marking his protest against the jail authorities for seizing mosquito nets of undertrials at Taloja Central jail along with other issues at the prison, Elgaar Parishad accused and activist Sagar Gorkhe has submitted a written complaint to the police and gone on a hunger strike.

In his letter submitted to the Kharghar police station on Friday, he said that two jail officials, including a jailer and a senior jailer, entered into his cell for regular security check and seized a mosquito net costing Rs 620, which was being used by him. On Monday, Gorkhe’s co-accused, activist Gautam Navlakha, had submitted a plea before the special court seeking permission to use a mosquito net, stating that there are a lot of mosquitoes in the prison.

