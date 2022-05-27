scorecardresearch
Friday, May 27, 2022
Mumbai News Live Updates: 15 injured as bus falls into gorge in Palghar

Mumbai News Live Updates: The incident occurred around 6 am when the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was travelling from Bhusawal in north Maharashtra's Jalgaon district to Boisar in Palghar, a police official said.

Mumbai
Updated: May 27, 2022 9:47:28 am
The incident occurred around 6 am when the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was travelling from Bhusawal in north Maharashtra's Jalgaon district to Boisar in Palghar, a police official said. (ANI)

Mumbai News Live Updates: At least 15 persons were injured, five of them seriously, when the bus they were travelling in plunged into a 25-feet deep gorge at Wagobha Khind in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway early on Friday, police told PTI. The incident occurred around 6 am when the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was travelling from Bhusawal in north Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district to Boisar in Palghar, a police official said.

Mumbai on Thursday recorded 350 new coronavirus positive cases, its highest single-day count since February 11 this year, although nobody died due to the infection during the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. This is for the 10th day in a row that the metropolis has witnessed more than 150 Covid-19 cases. Except four days, the city has recorded daily infection cases in three digits so far this month. With this addition, Mumbai’s infection tally climbed to 10, 63,921, but the death toll remained unchanged at 19,566, the civic body said in its bulletin.

The ED on Thursday raided multiple locations in Maharashtra as part of a money laundering probe against state transport minister Anil Parab and others linked to alleged irregularities in a land deal in coastal Dapoli area of Ratnagiri district and other charges, officials said. Locations in Dapoli, Mumbai and Pune are being searched after the federal agency filed a fresh case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Mumbai News Live Updates: 15 injured as bus falls into gorge in Palghar

09:47 (IST)27 May 2022
15 injured as bus falls into gorge in Palghar

At least 15 persons were injured, five of them seriously, when the bus they were travelling in plunged into a 25-feet deep gorge at Wagobha Khind in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway early on Friday, police told PTI. The incident occurred around 6 am when the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was travelling from Bhusawal in north Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district to Boisar in Palghar, a police official said.

The overall state performance of Maharashtra was ranked higher in language, Mathematics and EVS subjects, than the national average in most cases. (File photo)

Learning outcomes get worse in higher classes for Maharashtra students; Mumbai worst in state

The learning outcome among high school children in Mumbai suburban area is the worst in Maharashtra, revealed the results of the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 released Wednesday evening. Even when it comes to primary school children, Mumbai fared only slightly better than the remote, insurgency-hit Gadchiroli, the report showed.

Conducted on November 12, 2021, NAS assessed over 34 lakh students in 1.8 lakh schools in 720 districts across India. The purpose of NAS is to gauge the health of the school education system and assess learning outcomes in students by conducting an evaluation of their learning competency at Class III, V, VIII and X, officials said. The NAS was last held in 2017.

