Mumbai Live News: Maharashtra records highest daily Covid-19 deaths since August; state government says 3rd wave situation under control

Mumbai Live News: The daily death toll in Maharashtra increased by 103 on Friday, the highest one-day fatality reported since August 2021. The state also recorded 24,948 new infections, 1.8 per cent less than the previous day. All 110 new Omicron cases in the state were reported from Pune city.

For the first time in the third wave in Mumbai, the slum-dominated Dharavi area on Friday recorded no new infections.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have assured the Bombay High Court that the situation related to the third wave is under control, and that authorities are fully geared to meet any eventuality.

In another development, a Mumbai special court on Friday took cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) chargesheet against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in an alleged money laundering case. Deshmukh, in his bail application, claimed he was the victim of “gross persecution” by probe agencies.

On the weather front, after a week of below normal temperatures, Mumbai has started to record a rise in temperatures. On Friday, the minimum temperature at the India Meteorological Department’s Santacruz observatory was 19 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal, while the maximum temperature was a degree above normal at 32.6 degrees Celsius.