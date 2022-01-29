scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 29, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Mumbai Live News: Maharashtra records highest daily Covid-19 deaths since August; state government says 3rd wave situation under control

Mumbai Live News: The Maharashtra government and the BMC on Friday assured the Bombay High Court that the situation related to the third wave was under control and that authorities were fully geared to meet any eventuality. 

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: January 29, 2022 9:39:41 am
A covid-19 test being conducted in Mumbai. (Amit Chakravarthy)

Mumbai Live News: The daily death toll in Maharashtra increased by 103 on Friday, the highest one-day fatality reported since August 2021. The state also recorded 24,948 new infections, 1.8 per cent less than the previous day. All 110 new Omicron cases in the state were reported from Pune city.

For the first time in the third wave in Mumbai, the slum-dominated Dharavi area on Friday recorded no new infections.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have assured the Bombay High Court that the situation related to the third wave is under control, and that authorities are fully geared to meet any eventuality.

In another development, a Mumbai special court on Friday took cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) chargesheet against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in an alleged money laundering case. Deshmukh, in his bail application, claimed he was the victim of “gross persecution” by probe agencies.

More from Mumbai

On the weather front, after a week of below normal temperatures, Mumbai has started to record a rise in temperatures. On Friday, the minimum temperature at the India Meteorological Department’s Santacruz observatory was 19 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal, while the maximum temperature was a degree above normal at 32.6 degrees Celsius.

Live Blog

At 103, Maharashtra records highest single-day death toll since August; state records 110 Omicron cases, 24,948 covid-19 cases. Follow latest updates here.

09:39 (IST)29 Jan 2022
Court takes cognisance of ED's charge-sheet against Anil Deshmukh, sons

A special court here on Friday took cognisance of charge-sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and his two sons in connection with a money laundering case. Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court judge, R N Rokade, issued process against the accused after taking cognisance of the charge sheet.

In December last year, the ED had filed the 7,000-page supplementary charge sheet in connection with the case. Besides Deshmukh, it had named named his two sons as accused in the case. Prior to that, the probe agency had filed a charge sheet against 14 accused, including Deshmukh's private secretary (an additional collector-rank officer) Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde.

Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte. (Express archive)

Sitaram Kunte’s statement to ED: ‘Deshmukh handed over unofficial list suggesting cops for transfers’

FORMER ADDITIONAL chief secretary (Home) Sitaram Kunte has told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, who is being probed for money laundering, “at times” used to “hand over an unofficial list containing suggestions in respect of certain police officers/certain posts with regard to transfer and postings” of police officers, which were “usually” included in the final transfer and posting order.

Kunte in his statement to ED on December 7, last year, has said “being a subordinate, he used to receive the said list from Anil Deshmukh and as a subordinate he could not refuse to accept”. Kunte also told the central agency that at times, Deshmukh’s personal secretary Sanjeev Palande used to “hand over such lists to him, which he used to get collected through his subordinate officer”.

Explaining the process followed by the state for transfer and postings, Kunte has told the ED that the unofficial list sent by Deshmukh was always shown to all members of the Police Establishment Board (PEB) and he used to orally inform the members that the list was sent by Deshmukh.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.