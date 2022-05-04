scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Mumbai Live News: Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighboring areas after Raj Thackeray’s speech on loudspeakers

During the Aurangabad rally on May 1, the MNS chief asked people to play the Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 in case loudspeakers were not removed.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: May 4, 2022 10:47:23 am
Raj Thackeray was booked under booked under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and more. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Mumbai Live News: The police at several places in Mumbai and neighbouring areas tightened security after MNS chief Raj Thackeray asked people to play the Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 in case loudspeakers were not removed. Senior police officers as well as Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey were on duty and several places had checkpoints to aavoid any violent clash.

The Aurangabad police Tuesday registered an offence against MNS chief Raj Thackeray over his speech on loudspeakers at mosques two days ago. Raj Thackeray was booked under booked under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 116 (abetment of offence punishable with imprisonment if offence be not committed) and 117 (abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than 10 persons) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, the official told reporters.

More from Mumbai

A study conducted by the Seven Hills Hospital in Marol—one of the major civic-run Covid facilities in Mumbai–showed that the fatality rate among the partially and unvaccinated population is more than the double vaccinated.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live: Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighboring areas after Raj Thackeray's speech on loudspeakers at Mosques; Aurangabad police on Tuesday registered an offence against Raj Thackeray;Amid the heatwave in Mumbai, zoo authorities have taken several measures to ensure animal safety. Follow for more Live Updates.

10:47 (IST)04 May 2022
Navneet Rana taken to JJ hospital 

MP Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana, who were arrested on charges of sedition, among others, after they announced that they would chant Hanuman Chalisa at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence Matoshree.

10:09 (IST)04 May 2022
Loudspeaker row: Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas 

Heavy security was deployed at several places in Mumbai and adjoining cities on Wednesday, a day after MNS chief Raj Thackeray urged people to play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers wherever they hear loudspeakers "blaring 'azaan'.

The morning prayers were offered peacefully at many mosques, an official said.

All senior police officials, including Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, were out to take stock of the security deployment, he said.

Police were also deployed outside mosques at some places. (PTI)

10:05 (IST)04 May 2022
Loudspeaker row: MNS workers play Hanuman Chalisa near mosque in Mumbai

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers played Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker near a mosque in Charkop area of Mumbai on Wednesday morning, a day after their party chief Raj Thackeray gave a call to recite the religious hymn to protest against loudspeakers blaring 'azaan'.
          
In a video, an MNS worker, holding the party flag, was seen playing the Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker from a high-rise here. In the background, the 'azaan' could be heard from a loudspeaker of a nearby mosque. 
        
In neighbouring Thane city, some MNS activists played the Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker at a spot in Indira Nagar area. No mosque was located in the vicinity. (PTI)

Artist Vasudeo Kamat and Usha Mangeshkar at the launch of the book in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Ganesh Shirsekar)

The book Strokes of Harmony, a compilation of paintings by singer Usha Mangeshkar and some members of the Mangeshkar family, including the late Lata Mangeshkar, was released on Tuesday by noted painter Vasudeo Kamat.

Among the 35 districts in Maharashtra Mumbai continues to be the worst performer when it comes to vaccinating children, according to official data. Prompted by the poor performance, the BMC plans to hold community camps to deal with vaccine hesitancy. It has asked all its 24 ward officers to hold camps in residential societies, as schools are shut for summer holidays. Till May 1, around 25 per cent of the estimated population of 4 lakh children in the 12-14 age group has taken the first shot of the vaccine in the city.

Amid the heatwave in Mumbai, zoo authorities have taken several measures to ensure the animals remain healthy. For the last two months, the temperature has sharply risen above normal. On April 22, the city’s day temperature touched the season’s highest so far at 38.9 degrees Celsius.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd