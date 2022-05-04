Mumbai Live News: Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighboring areas after Raj Thackeray’s speech on loudspeakers

Mumbai Live News: The police at several places in Mumbai and neighbouring areas tightened security after MNS chief Raj Thackeray asked people to play the Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 in case loudspeakers were not removed. Senior police officers as well as Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey were on duty and several places had checkpoints to aavoid any violent clash.
The Aurangabad police Tuesday registered an offence against MNS chief Raj Thackeray over his speech on loudspeakers at mosques two days ago. Raj Thackeray was booked under booked under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 116 (abetment of offence punishable with imprisonment if offence be not committed) and 117 (abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than 10 persons) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, the official told reporters.
MP Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana, who were arrested on charges of sedition, among others, after they announced that they would chant Hanuman Chalisa at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence Matoshree.
Heavy security was deployed at several places in Mumbai and adjoining cities on Wednesday, a day after MNS chief Raj Thackeray urged people to play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers wherever they hear loudspeakers "blaring 'azaan'.
The morning prayers were offered peacefully at many mosques, an official said.
All senior police officials, including Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, were out to take stock of the security deployment, he said.
Police were also deployed outside mosques at some places. (PTI)
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers played Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker near a mosque in Charkop area of Mumbai on Wednesday morning, a day after their party chief Raj Thackeray gave a call to recite the religious hymn to protest against loudspeakers blaring 'azaan'.
In a video, an MNS worker, holding the party flag, was seen playing the Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker from a high-rise here. In the background, the 'azaan' could be heard from a loudspeaker of a nearby mosque.
In neighbouring Thane city, some MNS activists played the Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker at a spot in Indira Nagar area. No mosque was located in the vicinity. (PTI)