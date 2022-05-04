Mumbai Live News: Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighboring areas after Raj Thackeray’s speech on loudspeakers

Raj Thackeray was booked under booked under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and more. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Mumbai Live News: The police at several places in Mumbai and neighbouring areas tightened security after MNS chief Raj Thackeray asked people to play the Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 in case loudspeakers were not removed. Senior police officers as well as Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey were on duty and several places had checkpoints to aavoid any violent clash.

The Aurangabad police Tuesday registered an offence against MNS chief Raj Thackeray over his speech on loudspeakers at mosques two days ago. Raj Thackeray was booked under booked under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 116 (abetment of offence punishable with imprisonment if offence be not committed) and 117 (abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than 10 persons) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, the official told reporters.

A study conducted by the Seven Hills Hospital in Marol—one of the major civic-run Covid facilities in Mumbai–showed that the fatality rate among the partially and unvaccinated population is more than the double vaccinated.