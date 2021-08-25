Mumbai news today LIVE updates: Video shows Shiv Sena minister Anil Parab giving orders to police to arrest Narayan Rane

Mumbai Latest News Updates Live: In an embarrassment to the Shiv Sena amid the high-voltage showdown with Union minister Narayan Rane, a video clip of Transport Minister Anil Parab shows him ordering police officers to arrest Rane without delay.

Union Minister and BJP Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane was arrested Tuesday by Maharashtra Police for threatening to “slap” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He was released on bail in Mahad in Raigad, nearly nine hours after his arrest, but district officials said there were four other FIRs against him in the state. The BJP rallied behind Rane, claiming that while it did not agree with his remarks, his arrest was in violation of constitutional procedures.

Meanwhile, a special court on Tuesday framed charges against the last remaining accused in the 2011 Mumbai triple blasts case, paving way for the trial to begin. The court framed charges against Asadullah Akhtar on charges pertaining to murder, criminal conspiracy, relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

