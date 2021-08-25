Mumbai news today LIVE updates: Video shows Shiv Sena minister Anil Parab giving orders to police to arrest Narayan Rane

Mumbai Latest News Updates Live: In an embarrassment to the Shiv Sena amid the high-voltage showdown with Union minister Narayan Rane, a video clip of Transport Minister Anil Parab shows him ordering police officers to arrest Rane without delay.
Union Minister and BJP Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane was arrested Tuesday by Maharashtra Police for threatening to “slap” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He was released on bail in Mahad in Raigad, nearly nine hours after his arrest, but district officials said there were four other FIRs against him in the state. The BJP rallied behind Rane, claiming that while it did not agree with his remarks, his arrest was in violation of constitutional procedures.
Meanwhile, a special court on Tuesday framed charges against the last remaining accused in the 2011 Mumbai triple blasts case, paving way for the trial to begin. The court framed charges against Asadullah Akhtar on charges pertaining to murder, criminal conspiracy, relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.
For LIVE updates on Pune city news, follow this page.
Actor Gehana Vashisth has approached the Bombay High Court for anticipatory bail in a porn films case in which businessman Raj Kundra is among those arrested.
Her plea, which was filed last week, was taken up for hearing on Tuesday by a bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar.
Her counsel Abhishek Yende told HC the actor had previously been in custody for four months in two separate FIRs related to the case, and was out on bail, while the Mumbai police was seeking to arrest her again in a third FIR related to the case.
Read more
The state government on Tuesday posted former Raigad collector Nidhi Chaudhari as the collector of Mumbai Suburban district where Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray is the guardian minister.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had transferred Chaudhari as Raigad collector to the low-profile post of IT director in Mantralaya last week. An upset Chaudhari was planning to go on central deputation, said sources.
On Tuesday, the CM appointed her as the collector of Mumbai suburbs, replacing Milind Borikar, who has been made new director of tourism.
While IAS officer Nirupama Dange was posted as assistant commissioner of Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi, director (Information technology) Jayashree Bhoj is the new managing director of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation.
Following the arrest of Union minister Narayan Rane, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies NCP and Congress came out in support of the Shiv Sena, justifying the action by police and slamming the BJP.
Sources in the government said that the action against Rane was a coordinated and combined move of the three MVA allies. Soon after Rane’s remarks, the MVA allies, after holding discussions, drafted the plan on Monday evening to take action against Rane, sources said.
Read more
A 23-year-old booked for rioting at Byculla women’s jail after the death of inmate Manjula Shetye in 2017 was granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court.
The court said that the investigating officer had not mentioned a single ground to arrest or interrogate her in custody and hence she could be given protection from arrest.
It, however, directed her to appear before the court on the fixed day of hearing.
A special court on Tuesday framed charges against the last remaining accused in the 2011 Mumbai triple blasts case, paving way for the trial to begin.
The court framed charges against Asadullah Akhtar on charges pertaining to murder, criminal conspiracy, relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.
While the court had initiated the process of framing charges against the accused, many of whom are lodged in different jails across the country in various cases, it had sought them to be physically produced. The court had in May said that despite its directions to proceed expeditiously, some accused were not cooperating with framing of charges.
Read more
In its detailed order rejecting the bail and discharge applications of Sathyanarayana Rani, an alleged top Naxal operative, a special court has said that the absence of an explanation for possession of Rs 10.32 lakh with no known source of income, prima facie shows his involvement in collecting funds for banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).
Sathyanarayana was arrested in 2019 for his alleged involvement in the IED blast at Gadchiroli, which killed 15 security personnel and one civilian.
“It is to be noted that the accused had no source of income and that he had never submitted income tax returns and as such in absence of the explanation given by the applicant for possessing such huge amount can be said to be prima facie material against the applicant that he was involved in collecting funds for the banned organisation,” special Judge Dinesh E Kothalikar said in his order.
Read more
The ED on Tuesday submitted draft charges in the ICICI-Videocon loans case. The draft charges were proposed against former ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak, Videocon group’s Venugopal Dhoot and others.
The ED in its chargesheet had claimed that Kochhar accepted Rs 64 crore from Dhoot for sanctioning a loan of Rs 300 crore from ICICI Bank.
The ED had invoked sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against the accused.
Following the arrest of Union minister Narayan Rane, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies NCP and Congress came out in support of the Shiv Sena, justifying the action by police and slamming the BJP.
Sources in the government said that the action against Rane was a coordinated and combined move of the three MVA allies. Soon after Rane’s remarks, the MVA allies, after holding discussions, drafted the plan on Monday evening to take action against Rane, sources said.
Read more
In an embarrassment to the Shiv Sena amid the high-voltage showdown with Union minister Narayan Rane, a video clip of Transport Minister Anil Parab shows him ordering police officers to arrest Rane without delay.
During a press conference on Tuesday, Parab, the guardian minister of Ratnagiri, broke off to have two phone conversations. Parab was audible as he was sitting before open microphones on the table for the press conference.
Read more
Close to nine hours after being arrested by Maharashtra police, Union Minister and BJP Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane was granted bail late on Tuesday night.
Rane was produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class at Mahad Tuesday evening. BJP MLC Prasad Lad, who is accompanying Rane, has confirmed that the bail was granted by the court. Read More
Union minister Narayan Rane was late Tuesday produced before the magistrate's court at Mahad after his arrest over his "slap" remark against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Prior to being produced before the court, Rane's medical examination was done by a doctor at the MIDC police station in Mahad.
The Santacruz Police has registered two separate FIRs in connection with the rioting incident that took place outside Union minister Narayan Rane's Juhu residence. One FIR is against over 60 Shiv Sena workers, while the second one is against over 60 BJP workers. At least eight police personnel have suffered minor injuries. In both cases, police officials are the complainants. The FIRs have been registered under IPC sections 143, 147, 149, 188, 269, 323, 336, 337 for rioting, assault, endangering lives and violating pandemic rules of social distancing and not wearing masks. Police have also booked the party workers under the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.
Mumbai civic body along with VACman Sanitation Solution private limited on Tuesday inaugurated a mobile vacuum toilet at Girgaum Chowpatty in south Mumbai. This will be the second such facility in the area.
The portable mobile toilet is mounted on Force Cargo Vehicle and consists of one unit each for both genders. The facility has features including vacuum technology running on Solar technology and reducing water consumption by 90 per cent by using only 1.2 litres per flush compared to 7-8 litres used in a traditional toilet. Currently, the facility will be available free of cost for the next six months.
Last year, BMC had planned to replace the mobile toilets installed at the various social and religious gatherings with vacuum technology-enabled toilets. These toilets use vacuum technology with minimum use of water and collect the waste in a tank instead of disposing of it in open sand pits.
Under a pilot project, Kalimata Nagar slum near Banganga got four swanky new public toilets based on vacuum sanitation technology used on aircraft.
Amid a row sparked by Union minister Narayan Rane’s remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP leader’s cabinet colleague Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said Rane didn’t intend to insult the CM and he will clarify his statement.
A huge political firestorm erupted in Maharashtra over Rane’s remarks about slapping Chief Minister Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter’s ignorance of the year of India’s independence. Read More
A 55-year-old Nepal-based businessman, who has at least five cases against him across the country for allegedly duping investors of Rs 684 crore in multi-level marketing schemes, was arrested from a five star hotel in south Mumbai on Monday.
Nandlal Singh, who was absconding since 2018, was travelling between US, UK and India and has never been arrested in the past. Singh was handed over to Latur police (economic offence wing) where a case has been registered against him. Read More
In a dramatic sequence of events, Union Minister Narayan Rane was arrested Tuesday after a sessions court in Ratnagiri rejected his transit anticipatory bail application in connection with his ‘slap’ remark against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Rane was arrested at Sangameshwar in Ratnagiri by a Nashik city police team that had left in the morning. He will be taken back to Nashik city.
The development comes after Rane, who was on his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Raigad, on Monday said, “It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of India’s independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap.” Read More
Union minister Narayan Rane was arrested on Tuesday after sparking off a row with his remarks about “slapping” Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Referring to Thackeray’s recent speech, Narayan Rane had allegedly said on Monday, “He did not know the year of India’s independence. If I had been there, I would have slapped him.”
Reacting to the arrest, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said it was an act of revenge and condemned “repression of the police system”. Read More
The BMC has decided to impose a 10 per cent water cut in the entire western suburb and parts of eastern and island city from 8 am on August 26 to 8 am on August 27.
According to the BMC, from Bandra to Dahisar in western suburb, N ward (Ghatkopar, Vikhroli), L ward (Kurla,Chandivali) in eastern suburb and A ward (Churchgate, Fort), B ward (Dongari), C ward (Marine Lines, Kalbadevi), D ward (Malabar Hill, Grant Road), E ward (Byculla), G-south (Worli, Mahalaxmi) and G-north (Dadar, Dharavi), a 10 per cent water cut will be imposed.
Officials said the water cut has been planned due to the installation work of a new 80 million litre-capacity pump set at Panjrapur pumping station. The work will be completed on August 27. Civic body has requested citizens to store water before the cut period and use water carefully.
Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane Tuesday approached the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of multiple FIRs registered for his remark against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Raigad district. Rane has challenged the three FIRs, one each registered in Mahad (Raigad), Pune and Nashik, and has also sought protection from coercive action, including arrest, pending hearing of the plea.
Rane was, however, arrested in the afternoon at Sangameshwar in Ratnagiri by a Nashik city police team. Read More