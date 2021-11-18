Mumbai Live Updates: Mumbai records second warmest Nov morning in 10 years; logs 272 new Covid-19 cases

Mumbai: A medic inoculates a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at Bharatratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital, Kandivali, in Mumbai. (PTI)

Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai on Wednesday recorded its second warmest November morning in the past 10 years with the minimum temperature at 26.5 degrees Celsius, only about a degree less than the highest minimum temperature of 27.4 degrees Celsius, recorded on November 4, 2018. Experts attribute the rise to the continuing influence of a low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea, that formed close to the Maharashtra coast.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra accounted of 1,003 new Covid-19 cases and 32 deaths, according to a health department official. Mumbai district had the highest number of infections with 272 new cases and two deaths. Currently Mumbai has the highest number of active cases, the tally is 3,568.

Maharashtra Cyber department said in the past four to five days they have flagged 36 inflammatory and fake news posts on social media. These posts were majorly related to Tripura violence and were circulated triggering violence in various parts of Maharashtra.

Also, a local court Wednesday allowed an application filed by Mumbai Police for declaring former city police commissioner Param Bir Singh and two others as absconding accused in connection with an extortion case after the Crime Branch submitted that the three of them could not be found at any of their known addresses.