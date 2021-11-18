scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 18, 2021
Mumbai Live Updates: Mumbai records second warmest Nov morning in 10 years; logs 272 new Covid-19 cases

Mumbai Live News: Maharashtra Cyber department said in the past four to five days they have flagged 36 inflammatory and fake news posts on social media.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
November 18, 2021 9:48:52 am
Mumbai: A medic inoculates a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at Bharatratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital, Kandivali, in Mumbai. (PTI)

Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai on Wednesday recorded its second warmest November morning in the past 10 years with the minimum temperature at 26.5 degrees Celsius, only about a degree less than the highest minimum temperature of 27.4 degrees Celsius, recorded on November 4, 2018. Experts attribute the rise to the continuing influence of a low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea, that formed close to the Maharashtra coast.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra accounted of 1,003 new Covid-19 cases and 32 deaths, according to a health department official. Mumbai district had the highest number of infections with 272 new cases and two deaths. Currently Mumbai has the highest number of active cases, the tally is 3,568.

Maharashtra Cyber department said in the past four to five days they have flagged 36 inflammatory and fake news posts on social media. These posts were majorly related to Tripura violence and were circulated triggering violence in various parts of Maharashtra.

Also, a local court Wednesday allowed an application filed by Mumbai Police for declaring former city police commissioner Param Bir Singh and two others as absconding accused in connection with an extortion case after the Crime Branch submitted that the three of them could not be found at any of their known addresses.

Live Blog

Mumbai Live News: Mumbai records second warmest Nov morning in 10 years; Maharashtra records 1,003 new Covid-19 infections; Mumbai district logs 272 new Covid-19 cases; Maharashtra cyber department flags fake news on Tripura violence. Follow Latest updates here.

Mumbai New Live Updates:

On November 6, Dr Vishakha Shinde, a senior resident doctor posted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Ahmednagar District Hospital for months on Covid duty, reported to work as usual. Her day was cut short by a fire in the ICU, leaving 11 Covid patients dead. Within 72 hours, Shinde, 27, found herself in the district sub-jail along with nurses Sapna Pathare, Asma Shaikh and Channa Anant.

Eleven days later, the four continue to be in jail, even as officials are yet to act on the preliminary investigations that showed the hospital did not have a fire No Objection Certificate, nor were its water sprinklers functional. While the fire is suspected to have started due to a short-circuit, police are still awaiting the electrical inspection report. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to the state government alleging an attempt to “shift the blame” to medical staffers, while the state doctors’ association has sought “a fair probe”.

A look at the pods at Mumbai Central railway station from the inside. (Photo: Twitter/@RailMinIndia)

Meanwhile, in a first, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), in collaboration with the Indian Railways, has introduced the “pod concept” of bed-sized retiring rooms at the Mumbai Central railway station.

