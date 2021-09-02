Mumbai: Light to moderate rainfall set to continue

The suburbs of Mumbai witnessed no rainfall on Wednesday morning, while light rainfall— between 1 mm and 5 mm was recorded in the city and the neighbouring districts.

In nine hours i.e., from 8:30 am on Wednesday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 1.2 mm of rainfall, while the Colaba observatory recorded 6.4 mm of rainfall in the same period.

The city received moderate rainfall on Tuesday night along with the neighbouring districts. In the last 24 hours, ending at 8:30 am, Mumbai recorded heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded 108.4 mm rainfall and high relative humidity at 90 per cent. The Colaba observatory recorded moderate rainfall at 57.2 mm.

No alerts or warnings are issued for the city this week. The rainfall activity in the state is likely to pick up by end of the week. As per the district forecast issued by the IMD, light to moderate rainfall will continue in the city this week. The minimum temperature on Wednesday was 24 degrees Celsius in Mumbai.

Cumulative rainfall records of the first three months of the monsoon season show that the state recorded 153 per cent excess rainfall. Mumbai recorded a total of 2,421.8 mm of rainfall this monsoon season, since June 1, exceeding the seasonal average rainfall. The seasonal (four months) average is 2,205 mm. Rainfall in the city in August has been largely deficient. Mumbai’s rainfall deficit for August is minus 38, with just 337.8 mm of rain being recorded at IMD’s observatory in Santacruz, as compared to the normal rainfall of 546.2 mm.