Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Mumbai may continue to experience light to moderate rainfall

The IMD officials said the retreat of monsoon is unlikely in the next two to three days.

IMD said Mumbai city and its suburban belts will see a partly cloudy sky with moderate to light rainfall for the next 48 hours. (File Representational Photo)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday said Maharashtra’s Mumbai city and its suburban belts will see a partly cloudy sky with moderate to light rainfall for the next 48 hours.

“Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain/thundershower in the city and suburbs,” said the IMD’s 48-hour bulletin Thursday afternoon.

“There are certain features in the ongoing season which are still favouring the rains. Therefore, Mumbai may continue to experience light to moderate rainfalls in certain areas due to the change in wind patterns. However the rainfall spells will be sporadic and not very intense,” said a scientist from the IMD.

The official added the current forecast says retreat may be possible only after October 10.

Mumbai experienced light to moderate rains from the early hours of Thursday morning. According to the civic data, the western suburbs recorded 3.6 mm of rainfall Thursday morning, while the island recorded 0.55 mm of rainfall.

The temperature will oscillate between 26 to 31 degree Celsius and the relative humidity will be around 85 per cent in Mumbai.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 02:09:41 pm
