Mumbai: Light to moderate rain today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai on Ganapti Visarjan on Thursday.

Advertising

According to the Met department, the rainfall is likely to intensify towards evening. It also forecast light to moderate rain in Konkan belt and parts of North Maharashtra.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 pm on Wednesday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 6.5 mm rain while the Colaba observatory recorded 9 mm rain. Since June 1, Mumbai has recorded 3,351.6 mm rain.

India Meteorological Department officials have said monsoon season for the country will be normal this time, with withdrawal most likely between September 15 and September 20.

According to officials of India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall during the ongoing month will be normal like August and July months, taking the season’s total rainfall to normal.