Mumbai: Light showers, partly cloudy sky expected today, says IMD

Light showers with lightning are expected on Monday post noon in Mumbai, officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. They added that forecast of a partly cloudy sky, with the possibility of one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, is likely towards the evening or night on Monday. The IMD said similar intermittent rain spells are likely to continue through the first few days of October, with thundershowers in the evening or night.

On Sunday, Mumbai received trace rain (little rain which cannot be measured by a rain gauge) till 8.30 am, IMD officials said. “An increase in moisture over Mumbai is leading to post-noon thundershowers,” they added. As monsoon withdrawal is delayed by over a month, humidity levels have increased. IMD Colaba observatory recorded 89 per cent of relative humidity, while the Santacruz observatory recorded 79 per cent on Sunday.

The maximum temperature recorded in Santacruz was 32 degrees, while the minimum was 25 degrees. In Colaba, the maximum temperature recorded was 30.8 degrees, while the minimum was 25 degrees.

As on September 25, five districts in Maharashtra recorded deficient rain, while 12 districts recorded normal rainfall. According to the Met department, the withdrawal of the south-west monsoon is likely to take place in the first week of October, or even later. Last year, the withdrawal commenced on September 29. The south-west monsoon is spread over four months-June to September, and normally, the withdrawal commences on September 1 from Rajasthan, and reaches Maharashtra by October.