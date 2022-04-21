Mumbai: Light rainfall brings in respite from heat

Trace rainfall (less than 0.1 mm) and cloudy skies were recorded Thursday morning in many parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Thane, bringing in some respite from the heat. In Mumbai, above normal minimum or night temperature was recorded.

According to the 24-hour forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate spells of rain are very likely at isolated places over Mumbai city and suburbs. A possibility of thunder/lightning is also very likely in isolated places. Generally, a cloudy sky is forecast in Mumbai for the next 3-4 days.

At the IMD’s Santacruz observatory, a minimum temperature of 26.1 degrees Celsius was recorded and 48 per cent relative humidity and a trace rainfall. At Colaba observatory (representative of the South Mumbai region), high relative humidity at 72 per cent, thunder and trace rainfall were recorded Thursday morning. The minimum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius was recorded here.

A fall in the day or the maximum temperature by 3-4 degrees is also likely in the Vidarbha region over the next two days, which was reeling under heatwave conditions until last week. Following it, a rise of 3-4 degrees is expected. Thunderstorms with lightning, rainfall and winds gusting up to 30-40 kmph at isolated places are forecast till April 23 in the region.