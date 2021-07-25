Mumbai lift collapse: Toll rises to 6; building contractor, supervisor held for culpable homicide

The Worli police Sunday registered a case of culpable homicide against the site supervisor and contractor after a construction lift collapsed inside an under-construction building in Mumbai. The toll has also risen to six.

On Saturday, five people were killed and one person was injured after the lift came crashing down at the construction site near Hanuman Gully in Worli area of central Mumbai.

According to the NM Joshi Marg police, the arrested accused are Swapnil Mahamunkar, the site supervisor and Mukeshbhai Parsia, the contractor. They have been booked under section 304 (2) of IPC for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and will be produced before a magistrate court on Sunday.

The incident took place at 5.30 pm on Saturday at Laxmi CHS near BDD Chawl in Worli. The Laxmi CHS has been built by Lalit Ambika builders. The building’s construction was almost completed and some work related to its parking lot was underway. Several people have been residing in the building since last year.

“The six men were standing on a lift made of weak wooden plywood. They were not given a safety helmet or safety nets or safety belts. The plywood broke due to their overweight and they fell,” said a police officer from NM Joshi marg police station.

“The two accused had complete knowledge that their ignorance towards safety can lead to deaths of labourers and hence culpable homicide is applied,” said Pradip Bhosale, senior inspector of Worli police station.

The deceased are Chinmay Mandal, 33, Bharat Mandal, 30, Laxman Mandal, 35, who succumbed on Sunday, Avinash Das 35. They are from West Bengal. The other two Anilkumar Yadav and Abhay Yadav, 32 are from Uttar Pradesh.