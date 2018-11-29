Mumbai: Life terms for two for sexually assaulting minors

In two separate cases, two men were sentenced to life imprisonment for raping minors.

In the first case, a 22-year old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually abusing his one-year old relative. The accused took the boy on pretext of playing with him and then went to an isolated spot and sodomised him.

During the trial, the boy’s mother and other relatives had turned hostile. The prosecution led by Special Public Prosecutor, Geeta Sharma, however, called for forensic evidence, which proved that the accused had sexually abused the boy.

In the second case, a 24-year old man, who had raped a three-and-a-half-year-old girl in 2014, was also convicted.

The prosecution, led by Usha Jadhav, had submitted that the accused sexually abused the minor since she was an infant.

In 2014, he took her to an isolated spot and raped her.

Man gets 7-year jail for molesting five minor girls

The Dindoshi sessions court sentenced a 30-year-old man to seven-year jail for molesting five minor girls in Andheri. The incident came to light during a Mumbai Police campaign, Police Didi, organised in a school to spread awareness on sexual abuse.

The five victims complained against a laundry shop worker in the area during the campaign. The accused, Rakesh Kanojia, had molested the victims when they visited their shop to collect their ironed clothes.