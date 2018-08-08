Mumbai: Level 3 fire breaks out at BPCL plant in Mahul, two injured

Mumbai: Level 3 fire breaks out at BPCL plant in Mahul, no casualties reported (Source: Twitter) Mumbai: Level 3 fire breaks out at BPCL plant in Mahul, no casualties reported (Source: Twitter)

A level-3 fire broke out at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd plant in Mumbai’s Mahul region on Wednesday. Seven fire engines, two foam tenders, and jumbo tankers have been pressed into service to douse the flame after the fire department received a call from the BPCL RMP plant.

Two people have sustained minor injuries. “They were attended at our Refinery Medical Centre and are being taken to hospital for further treatment,” said a statement by BPCL.

As per preliminary information, the fire has been confined to the Hydrocracker plant. The cooling operation is currently underway. The fire occurred at BPCL Mumbai Refinery at Mahul plant at around 2.45 pm.

